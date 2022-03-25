Game-changing Memorial Park tunnel finally opens to traffic

The wait is over for Houstonians who have been eagerly watching the construction of the opening of the Memorial Park land bridge tunnels.

On Monday, March 28, the first phase of the tunnels — eastbound — will open to the public, Memorial Park Conservancy announced.

Drivers should expect the first eastbound tunnel to open around 11:30 am Monday. The westbound tunnel is expected to open in April, per the conservancy.

Some pointers for drivers to remember as they navigate the game-changing system.

The tunnels are only for car traffic.

Tunnels will be well-lit by both natural and overhead lighting.

Though Memorial Drive is two-way, the tunnels are exclusively one-way traffic.

Drivers are instructed to maintain the posted 35 mph speed limit through the tunnels (they are part of the larger project construction zone).

No stopping is allowed.

During ongoing construction, traffic will continue to be limited to two lanes through the tunnels to maintain safety and access.

As CultureMap previously reported, this Memorial Park Land Bridge consists of two separate 35-foot-tall hills. It will essentially serve as a major connector for Memorial Park users and wildlife between the north and south sides of the Park. Visitors there can look forward to new gathering spaces with scenic views of Houston and the project’s expansive prairie system.

Together, the Land Bridge and accompanying prairie comprise green infrastructure that will introduce a new 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy, provide a safe crossing for park users, reconnect wildlife corridors and help manage stormwater for the benefit of the city.