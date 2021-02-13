Houston's largest winery's grand debut leads this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's largest winery debuts with sprawling bar, patio, and restaurant. The new Messina Hof facility features an expansive tasting room with an 83-foot wine bar, a full-service restaurant, covered patio, and two private tasting rooms.

2. Bustling Spring Branch entertainment complex announces major makeover. Changes to the development include heightened storefronts, outdoor art installations, and free wifi.

3. This Houston neighborhood drives up the highest car insurance rates in Texas. On average, Houstonians pay about $1,600 per year for car insurance, making it the highest of major Texas cities.

4. 2 acclaimed Houstonians sharpen their knives for newest season of Top Chef. Chefs Sasha Grumman and Dawn Burrell will represent the Bayou City when the series debuts April 1.

5. Montrose Mediterranean institution speeds into The Heights for new location. The second location of AL Quick Stop will focus on the restaurant's Mediterranean dishes and fusion items like the gyro burrito.