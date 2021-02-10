Bustling Spring Branch entertainment complex announces major makeover

Spring Branch's MarqE complex will have an all-new look in 2022. Local real estate developer Levcor announced a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the property at the intersection of the Katy Freeway and Silber Road.

Beginning in May and running throughout 2022, the plan calls for construction of a new, two-story, 49,000-square-foot building that will house new restaurants and retailers. The complex's existing storefronts will be heightened to allow for more natural light in the shops and restaurants.

Changes to common areas include the installation of shaded structures for outdoor seating, art and other interactive play elements, and landscaping improvements such as large trees and colorful flower beds. Free wifi will allow area workers to utilize the space an an outdoor office.

“We are working diligently to create an expanded, family-friendly experience at MarqE that highlights the diversity and culture of Houston,” said Levcor vice president Justin Levine in a statement. “Adding new restaurants, retail shops and entertainment concepts to our center will further expand the options found in our world-class city.”

The complex's existing tenants — including Dave & Busters, Improv Houston, LA Fitness, Warehouse 72, and more — will remain open during the construction. Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E remains temporarily closed as part of a nationwide shutdown by the Regal theater chain.

“MarqE has long served as a dynamic destination for family-friendly shopping and dining available in our city,” Levine added. “Modernizing the functionality of MarqE will create a better-connected environment for our guests and retail partners, while updating the aesthetics will create a fresh and inviting center for locals and visitors, alike.”

Levcor's renovations will be the second time the development has received changes. In 2010, renovations at the property improved its visibility from the freeway and added over 200 parking spots.