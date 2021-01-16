Hot Cajun fast-food restaurant serves up Houston's most popular story of the week

Home » City Life
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston Cajun favorite takes flight with new fast food restaurant — crawfish included. The owners of BB's Tex-Orleans have developed a new fast food concept that will open later this month.

2. Downtown Houston's Euro-inspired luxury hotel suddenly shutters. The hotel's website says it has permanently closed, but the property owner says it will reopen "in the near future."

3. H-E-B pharmacies in Houston to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The San Antonio-based grocer is ready to vaccinate people as soon as it has doses to distribute. 

4. Memorial Hermann launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at NRG Park. The goal of the four-day event is to vaccinate some 13,000 individuals who are 65 years old or older.

5. Country radio legend's Texas horse ranch listed for $8.2 million. The ranch’s “breathtaking vistas ignite the cowboy spirit that resides in each of us,” the listing agent says.

