Memorial Hermann launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at NRG Park

Responding to the overwhelming demand for COVID vaccinations, a local hospital system is teaming up with a major venue to serve especially vulnerable Houstonians.

Memorial Hermann is teaming up with NRG Park to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at NRG Park (One NRG Park Way). The clinic will be open from 7 am to 7 pm from Thursday, January 14 through Sunday, January 17.

Those interested in the vaccine must pre-register and make an appointment; walk-ins will not be accommodated, according to a statement.The goal of the four-day event is to vaccinate some 13,000 individuals who are 65 years old or older, in accordance with State of Texas Phase 1B vaccination guidelines.

Importantly, the clinic is currently open to established Memorial Hermann Medical Group patients, individuals who have a relationship with Memorial Hermann, and those 65 and older, a Memorial Hermann statement adds.

Visitors who meet those requirements are asked to ensure they have an appointment and bring proper identification.

Addressing the frustration and demand for inoculations, Memorial Hermann notes that plans are underway to broaden the scope. “We remain committed to expanding our vaccination capacity by adding more locations and more appointments as quickly as possible,” the statement reads. “We also hope to host more events like this in the near future as we continue to make vaccination available to all those who are eligible, and eventually to all patients and members of the community.”

Houstonians outside the requirements are encouraged to check with their physician, local pharmacy, grocery stores such as H-E-B, and the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.