Successful Brazilian steakhouse fires up new location in Highland Village

Highland Village will soon be home to a destination for glistening skewers loaded with picanha, filet mignon, lamb chops, and more.

Brazilian steakhouse Gauchos do Sul will open a new location in the former Up Restaurant space at 3995 Westheimer Rd., the restaurant announced. Work has already begun on the third floor room, which is expected to open in late March.

Ledersan Erdmann tells CultureMap that he and co-owner Daison Cima had been looking to expand beyond their original location in Vintage Park. When they toured the Highland Village property, they “fell in love” with the view down Westheimer towards the Galleria. He also notes that the area is well-situated between two affluent areas, River Oaks and the Galleria.

“Highland Village has been such a stable shopping center for the last 30, 40 years,” Erdmann says. “It’s a place where they’ve kept the same level of clientele.”

Gauchos do Sul will appeal to its well-heeled customers by serving a menu of all USDA Prime beef, along with other high quality ingredients such as New Zealand lamb and a premium salad bar. The rodizio format, an all-you-can-eat model where servers bring skewers of meat that are sliced tableside, may be familiar, but Erdmann says the restaurant elevates it service compared to some of its competitors.

“A lot of places want in and out. Our goal is for guests to sit down and enjoy a real meal,” he says. “Brazilian people sit down for a two hour meal. It’s a dining experience.”

Sadly, Up’s signature crystal chandelier had already been removed before Gauchos Do Sul leased the restaurant. Instead, Erdmann says the design will feature Southern Brazilian elements and a slightly more rustic vibe.