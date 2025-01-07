Texas' erratic winter season may have some residents fleeing to warmer parts of the state to experience weekend escapes, vacations, fun-filled events, and much more in January. Houstonians looking for ideas on where to travel can find them here, in our big monthly roundup of top tips around the state.
Throughout Texas & beyond
Two Texas-based premium transportation operators are having January sales:
Vonlane, a luxe bus company with routes across Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, is offering discounts of up to 20 percent off during its winter Vonlane Pass sale all month long. First-time users and seasoned travelers alike can get a $1,500 Vonlane Pass credit for $1,350 (a 10 percent discount), with additional discounts for larger purchases. Pass members will also receive up to four complimentary drinks (with a valid ID) as another perk during their trips. Credits can be purchased by contacting Vonlane Passenger Services.
JSX "hop-on" air carrier is hosting its annual network-wide Red Stripe sale, featuring fares discounted up to 30 percent. The sale will run from January 7-13 on eligible travel dates from January 7-March 12, 2025. Destinations include Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas, Boca Raton, Salt Lake City, Miami/Opa-Locka, Westchester County, Napa, Los Angeles, Denver, Carlsbad, Oakland, Scottsdale, and more. JSX is a public charter jet service that operates from a private terminal in Houston and allows passengers to check in just 20 minutes before departure.
In Austin
January is the perfect time for reflection and recharging, and there's no better way to kick off 2025 than with a much-needed spa day. W Austin's Away Spa is offering several self-care spa packages for those in need of a New Year reset. The spa's "Shimmer" and "Sparkle" packages include 60-minute massages with a complimentary enhancement, while the "Shine" package includes a luxurious "Rewind" facial, manicure and pedicure, and the "Over the Hills & Far Away" body treatment. All spa offerings include valet parking and access to the hotel's Wet Deck and fitness center. The new spa packages begin at $335, and are available through the end of February.
Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his legendary live tour to Austin's Moody Center for a one-night-only show on Friday, Jan. 31. According to a release, the singular Texas show will be one of the last chances to experience Zimmer, his 18-piece live band, and a full orchestra before he debuts an entirely new setlist and production for his future tours. Attendees will hear music from iconic films such as Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, The Lion King, Dune, and many more. The show is nearly sold out, but a limited number of tickets are still available at hanszimmerlive.com.
The famous composer will put on a spectacular show.Photo by Suzanne Teresa
On Thursday, January 18, charitable organization Sonic Guild will award $150,000 in grants to 20 deserving Austin local bands and solo artists during the Sonic Guild Ball at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Recipients include Nemegata, Stella and the Very Messed, Rob Baird, and more. But what makes this year's gala so special is that for the first time ever, tickets are available to the public for the ceremony and show. Individual public tickets are available online and run $24-$130.
In Dallas-Fort Worth
There are not one, but two exciting new exhibitions opening concurrently this month at the Arlington Museum of Art. The first, "Wicked Threads: The Artistry of Costume in Oz," will feature original costumes, props, and images from the film that celebrate the artistry of its costume design and the 20+ year history of the beloved Broadway musical. Meanwhile, British royalty enthusiasts won't want to miss "Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition," which will showcase photos of "The People's Princess" that were taken by the late royal photographer Anwar Hussein. The Wicked exhibit will be on display in AMA's community art space (with no tickets required for entry) through April 27, while the Princess Diana exhibit will run through April 6, and is included with regular museum admission ($15 for adults).
The 41st Annual KidFilm Family Festival will take place January 18-19 at the Angelika Film Center Dallas, featuring 12 programs with feature films, short films, and author appearances. The highlight of festival is a screening of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history. All programs are free, but tickets are required. Tickets for all shows are available at the theater on the day of show only, beginning one hour before each showtime. The full schedule of KidFilm programs can be found online at usafilmfestival.com. For additional information, call 214-821-3456.
The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo officially begins Friday, January 17, and CultureMap will be covering all of the rodeo season happenings taking place until February 8. Festivities include everything from acclaimed fashion designer pop-ups to buzzy comedians appearing for the rodeo's Auditorium Entertainment Series. A full schedule and ticketing information is available on fwssr.com.
In San Antonio
The Alamo City's Michelin Key-awarded Hotel Emma and its signature restaurant, Supper, have debuted a new winter menu created by the hotel's new executive chef Geronimo Lopez. The restaurant's rotating steak offerings and fan-favorite dishes will still remain, but chef Lopez has also developed several new options to delight the palette, such as a stuffed quail with dirty rice, chicken liver, and chicken demi-glace; a winter citrus salad with shallot, fennel, tarragon, and olive oil; a short rib grilled cheese with onion jam and gruyère; and more. Reserve on OpenTable.
"Chef Tasting" events will happen at Hotel Emma on Fridays from 5-6 pm with special servings of the seasonal menu.Photo courtesy of Supper at Hotel Emma
At home in Houston
Houston's iconic Montrose neighborhood has gained a new saint: The highly anticipated Hotel Saint Augustine is now accepting reservations for luxurious stays on its beautiful two-acre, five building campus in 2025. More than half of the hotel's 71 rooms are facing the carefully manicured courtyard, while its suites have either balcony or terrace spaces. Plus, the courtyard and Augustine Lounge are open and accessible to the public, so you don’t have to be a guest to show up and hang out. Nightly rates at Hotel Saint Augustine begin at $450 per night.
Broadway lovers in Houston will have plenty of options with three blockbuster musicals making stops in the city, alongside several more classical musicals, plays, a short play festival, and more. Musical theater buffs will enjoy the Houston Grand Opera's production of West Side Story, while Mean Girls superfans can watch Cady, Regina, Gretchen and the rest of the girl gang open their burn book and sing their way to the top of the class at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.