terminal transformed
Houston Intercontinental Airport's new Terminal D is ready for takeoff
After almost five years of construction, passengers heading out of Bush Intercontinental Airport on October 22 will be the very first to experience the expanded, upgraded, and stylish Terminal D-West Pier, an expansion of the existing Terminal D.
The new terminal is part of a broader initiative, the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), a $1.458 billion project aimed at modernizing the airport's international travel capabilities. ITRP is the single largest capital improvement project developed by Houston Airports and include the refresh of the existing Terminal D, completed in 2023; the expansion of Terminal D with a new D-West Pier, which will be completed this fall 2024; and a new International Central Processor, slated for winter of 2024 and summer of 2025. More than 3,000 people spent more than one million hours on the construction project.
Terminal D-West Pier features six new gates — D1 through D6 — that can simultaneously accommodate wide-body aircraft or converted to accommodate 10 narrow-body airplanes. The expanded terminal with its new capabilities supports increasing demand from passengers and airlines and should enhance the overall travel experience.
In addition to adding 160,000-square-feet, the new wing also boasts eight new, Houston-inspired works by local artists. Those kind of details are why the Houston airport system won Best Airport Art & Entertainment Program in the prestigious Skytrax awards.
The airport's 250 newly-hired employees will work among 16 new retail and dining concessions concepts in the Terminal D-West Pier. Passengers can dine at Houston Supply Co., which opened last month. Local restaurants The Kitchen and The Annie, along with popular national brands Popeyes, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Jamba Juice, Be Relax, Jetero Market, Semi-Sweet Confectionary, and a Lego Store will open for business on October 22.
"We are focused on improving the overall passenger experience at the airport — from parking and traffic to providing modern terminals with the right amenities. This project is a major investment in our city's future," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement. "The newly expanded international terminal enhances Houston's reputation as a world-class city and provides a boost to our economy, supporting jobs and attracting more visitors from around the globe."
The new terminal offers a host of other amenities designed to make passengers' experiences more comfortable. They include a mother's room, a sensory room, a child's play area, and expanded men's, women's, and family restrooms. The restrooms utilize smart technology sensors that trigger soap and water. Door locks alert to whether a restroom stall is vacant or occupied and soft LED lighting accentuates floor-to-ceiling photography spotlighting Houston's natural beauty.
An International Arrivals corridor provides views of the airfield, the concourse, and large-scale photography inspired by Houston.
More than 500 modern and comfortable seats, including chairs, cushioned benches, and cozy loungers, featuring cup holders and charging capabilities, are present inside the terminal.
"We are excited to share this milestone with the residents of Houston," said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. "The opening of the Terminal D-West Pier is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners. This world-class facility will provide a seamless and efficient travel experience for millions of passengers each year. The new pier will provide the necessary capacity so that Houston can continue to attract more nonstop flights to cities around the globe."