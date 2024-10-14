From new resort openings to fall festivals and immersive art experiences, there is plenty to do and see on a fun-filled weekend vacation or staycation in October. Texans looking for ideas on where to travel can find them here, in our big monthly roundup of top tips around the state.
In the Hill Country
A new treehouse resort is swinging its way into the Hill Country: Onera opened its second location in Wimberley in mid-September. The resort offers 28 treehouse and "earth home-style units" with panoramic views of the beautiful Hill Country landscape. The property also features a 125-person event space with an atrium and courtyard, and an infinity-edge pool and spa. Rates at Onera Wimberley begin at $279 per night.
This fall will be filled with family-friendly celebrations and raucous bar crawls throughout the Hill Country, and CultureMap has rounded up nine of the best San Antonio Oktoberfests happening throughout the month. Notable events include Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera, Six Flags Oktoberfest, and Stable Stein Fest.
Texas pitmaster Al Frugoni is bringing together more than 90 barbecue-lovers — both pitmasters and content creators — for an "Open Fire Meat Up" on Saturday, October 26 at The Barn at Quail Crossing in Hondo, about 40 miles west of San Antonio. Guests can taste tons of BBQ meats and sides, and the family-friendly event also includes live music and kids' activities. The event raises funds for Medina County first responders via GoMedina. Early bird tickets are $20, and increase to $25 after October 18. Tickets can be purchased via ticketleap.events.
Fredericksburg'sFort Martin Scott has recently been designated a State Historic Site by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The fort, which was established in 1848, was the first frontier military post in the state. According to a press release, Fort Martin Scott will soon add a gift shop to the premises. The grounds are open daily from 8 am to 8 pm, while the site is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Admission is free until November 1.
Fort Martin Scott is the Texas Historical Commission's 39th historic site.Photo courtesy of The Texas Historical Commission
In North Texas
The State Fair of Texas has returned for a fun-filled three-week run until Sunday, October 20. CultureMap has all the details on how to score discounted tickets, find the best fair food, and new attractions and events. Visitors can find out more about this year's extravaganza in our comprehensive Texas State Fair editorial series.
Paranormal activity enthusiasts should take advantage of Fort Worth's renowned Stockyards Ghost Tours, which are available on Thursdays through Saturdays every month. The 90-minute tours are hosted by Cowtown Winery and led by a "seasoned storyteller [who is] a master of the eerie and the unexplained." Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $13 for children aged 10 and under. Reserve via tickets.grapevineticketline.com.
In Austin
Travelers who want to feel like they've been transported into the paintings of two of most famous artists in history won't want to miss out on the immersive "Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet" exhibitions at the Austin American-Statesman Building, which will run until Sunday, October 13. Animations bring the paintings to life on projectors that boast a 4 trillion-pixel resolution, so details remain firmly intact. Tickets start at $29.99 for adults, and can be found on beyondexhibitions.com.
If supporting local artists is on your agenda, Georgetown's third annual South Main Arts Festival is taking place on Saturday, October 19 from 10 am to 6:30 pm at the new South Main Arts District. The festival will feature several local artisan vendors, a community chalk art project, live music, printmaking activities, and much more. This event is free to the public, and more information can be found on visit.georgetown.org.
The Loren on Lady Bird Lake in Austin is offering a cozy fall discount for weekday stays all month long. Guests who book a stay from Monday to Wednesday in October using the code "FALLESCAPE" will receive 15 percent off the hotel's best available rates for all guest rooms and suites. Rates for the Fall Escape discount begin at $293 per night.
In anticipation for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin from October 18-20, Hotel ZaZa Austin is offering the most luxurious package for racegoers who don't want to get stuck in traffic on the way to Circuit of the Americas. The hotel's premium "F1 High Roller" package includes private transport to a downtown Austin heliport that will fly guests to the track, where COTA will provide seamless car service from the helipad "straight to the action." The package is $1,500 per person per day, and interested guests should email MediaInquiry@HotelZaZa.com to inquire while availability lasts.
At home in Houston
Houston’s highly anticipated Meow Wolf has set its opening date for Thursday, October 31, and revealed its immersive theme: Radio Tave. It's described as a radio station that’s been transported to another dimension, where visitors will be able to explore dozens of rooms filled with interactive elements such as hidden doors, paths, and portals. General admission tickets start at $40 per person, and can be purchased via meowwolf.com.
The recently openedGreat Wolf Lodge in Webster is celebrating spooky season with its first-ever Howl-O-Ween celebration from now until October 31. The family-friendly festivities include a Great Wolf Spider balloon installation, a "Monster Bash Dance Party," arts and crafts activities, and drink specials. Nightly rates at Great Wolf Lodge begin at $349 per night, and reservations can be made via phone by calling 800-905-9653.