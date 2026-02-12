Texans' new home
Houston Texans partner with Harris County for massive new headquarters
The Houston Texans could soon be moving to northwest Harris County, not for games, but for everything else, including training camp, and taxpayers will be footing some of the bill.
On Thursday, Harris County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Houston Texans and the developer for a new facility that will be built.
The district will be named the "Toro District."
There are no details tied to the agenda item. Neither the Texans nor the commissioners has disclosed the total project's cost.
Judge Lina Hidalgo did tell ABC13 that the project will cost taxpayers $150 million, despite the county's budget deficit of more than $100 million. Hidalgo said that money won't fund the facility itself, but rather the new infrastructure needed for the area, as well as any public buildings that will need to be constructed.
Commissioners stated that some of the funds will come from the special tax district, which collects property taxes in the area for future projects.
The Texans said the project will cover 83 acres and include a 22-acre headquarters and training facility for the team. The Texans claim the district will generate $34 billion in long-term economic impact and create 17,000 jobs across the region.
