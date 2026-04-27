fight night
Boxing promoter will build dedicated arena in north Houston
For the first time in decades, Houston will have a dedicated arena for live boxing. Red Owl Boxing recently announced that it will be open the Owl's Nest in 2027.
“Houston is a phenomenal city for boxing, and an arena of our own allows us to deliver consistency at the highest level in terms of fan experience, fighter experience, and in-house operations,” said Gabriel Fanous, Red Owl Boxing executive chairman, in a statement.
Previously, Red Owl hosted 17 live boxing shows between 2021 and 2025 at a rented venue on Perry Road. This new one, to be located at 2929 FM 1960, will feature several improvements, including a mezzanine level with luxury suites, a green room for content creation, expanded truck bay for television vans, entrance ramps for more dynamic fighter introductions, and a proper box office and concession stand. Its total space will be 25,000 square feet, and it will host 21 live boxing events in between 2027 and the end of 2028.
The new venue also comes with a new face at the top of the promotion. Veteran combat sports and media attorney Greg Bloom has been appointed CEO of Red Owl. Previously, Bloom was CEO at at Bareknuckle Boxing (BKB), where he oversaw a massive expansion promoting fights across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East as well as bringing BKB to several new television markets.
“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to help lead Red Owl Boxing into its next chapter," said Bloom. "Gabriel Fanous’s forward-thinking business model exemplifies the authentic passion that the company has for the great sport of boxing."
“In Greg Bloom, I have a process-focused leader with ample experience in building combat sports media companies,” said Fanous. “I don’t hire people and tell them what to do. I hire smart people so they can advise me on what to do.”
Red Owl's next live event will be Friday, May 28 at the Archer Music Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Undefeated super featherweight Deonte “Lay ‘Em Down” Brown will take on Yohan Vasquez. The match will be screened lived on DZAN.