Garden of Glam
Versailles vibes shine at Houston's Women of Distinction winter ball
If Marie Antoinette had RSVP’d, she’d have approved.
The Post Oak Hotel glittered with regal sass as elegantly clad guests gathered for the Women of Distinction Winter Ball, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s signature black-tie soirée. The Southern Texas Chapter pulled out all the stops for its 39th edition, raising $675,000 toward curing Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — no powdered wigs required.
Hosted by co-chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Alice Mao Brams, alongside design chair Lauren Gow, the evening bloomed under a Gardens of Versailles theme. Floral artist Blooming Gallery transformed the ballroom into a rococo mirage with flourishing arrangements, candlelit ambiance, and enough gold accents to make Louis XIV beam.
Serving as the night’s guide, NPR’s Frank Billingsley emceed the program, introducing the newly inducted class of 2026 Women of Distinction: Kristen Cannon, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Robin Klaes, Michelle Lilie, Linda Sagarnaga Magill, Desrye Morgan, Pitsami Norm, Karen DeGeurin Remington and Gow — each honored for their philanthropy, leadership, and impact. Ambassadors Helen Shaffer and Shawn Stephens were also spotlighted for their ongoing service.
Keynote speaker Lindsay Horton brought heartfelt weight to the evening, sharing her personal journey with Crohn’s disease with raw honesty, humor, and resilience. Her story of navigating chronic illness while raising a family reminded everyone in the room of the life-altering stakes behind the gowns and glitter.
Summoning their inner Versailles were Leigh Smith, Rosalyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Leila Perrin, Anita Smith, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Shelley Taylor Ludwick, Joann Peterson, Yvonne and Rufus Cormier, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Jerre Williams, Peter Remington, Audrey and David Gow, Scott Konitzer, Jill and Brad Deutser, Heidi Turney, Edward Sanchez, Trini Mendenhall, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Whitney Lawson, Lesha Elsenbrook, and Jayne Johnston.