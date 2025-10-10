Never Alone
Standing ovations and support shine at Texas EquuSearch’s first gala
The inaugural “Lost Is Not Alone” gala proved that compassion still fills Houston’s heart and The Post Oak Hotel’s ballroom as locals gathered to celebrate 25 years of Texas EquuSearch.
Founded by Tim Miller in 2000 after the heartbreaking loss of his daughter Laura Miller, Texas EquuSearch has grown from a small horse-mounted team into a global volunteer force dedicated to finding missing loved ones and bringing closure to their families.
The emotional evening, emceed by Johnny Bravo, carried both gravitas and grace. Title Sponsor Gary Petersen opened the night by introducing honorary chairs Roger and Debbie Clemens (Roger’s son Kacy Clemens stood in for Debbie), Andre Johnson, and Dan Pastorini.
Each was greeted with loud cheers and a few trademark Houston whistles. Beautiful florals donated by H-E-B transformed the room into a warm, elegant space that mirrored the spirit of the evening.
The honorees — Roy Moffitt of Moffitt Services (award accepted by Ryan Moffitt), Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Robert Tijerina — were recognized for their deep commitment to Texas EquuSearch’s work.
Powerful moments punctuated the program: Tim Miller’s emotional remarks drew the evening’s first standing ovation, while fathers Thad Heartfield and Mike McCown brought the room to tears recounting their children’s stories from the Hill Country floods and the solace Texas EquuSearch offered in their darkest hours.
Guests bid enthusiastically during live and silent auctions, with a sports memorabilia package sparking spirited competition, overall raising an impressive $750,000 for the nonprofit’s mission.
The evening closed with a soulful performance by Sundance Head, The Voice winner and American Idol finalist, whose original song about the Hill Country floods left guests visibly moved.
On the scene were Dana and Blake Fertitta, Katie and Patrick Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Ann and Ted Kergan, Aimee Snoots, Carin and Todd Barth, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Larry Satterwhite, Laura Ward, Richard Tijerina, Pamela Morse, Samantha Kennedy, Jody Merritt, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Michel Hoctor, Paula Goldstein, Debbye Crofoot, Kim and Todd Nelms, Lori and JJ Isbell, Jennifer and Constable Alan Rosen, Christine and Steve Johnson, Linda and David Johnson, Mechelle Tran, Duke Ensell, Christine and Andy Kahan, Tom Butler and The Honorable Linda Garcia, Beth Holloway, Chief J. Noe Diaz and Sheila Diaz, Joy and Stewart Morris, and Shayna Andrews.