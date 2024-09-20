grand slam
Astros Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, and Josh Hader team up for charity
In a night filled with Houston pride and charitable spirit, Astros heavy hitters Kyle Tucker, José Altuve, and Josh Hader stepped up to the plate on Sept. 9 to host a star-studded event at the Post Oak Hotel. The trio turned a charitable evening into a grand slam for local causes, benefiting children, animals, and the Houston community.
The event featured live and silent auctions, a champagne wall, and some of Houston's finest. Tucker—the Astros' right fielder and current Roberto Clemente nominee—teamed up with Altuve and Hader to champion their respective foundations, raising a still-climbing total expected to surpass last year’s record of $600,000.
The big-league charity night had a lineup that would make any Astros fan cheer. Teammates like Ryan Pressly and Mauricio Dubon rallied in support, while emcees Julia Morales and Johnny Holloway kept the energy high. A hot-ticket auction item—a private catered dinner with Tucker, Altuve, and Hader — had bids swinging for the fences. Custom artwork honoring the Astros by local artist Skel and signed by legends like Craig Biggio added to the night's excitement.
Guests also had the chance to score big by throwing out the first pitch at an Astros game or sitting in the coveted Diamond Club seats. The event brought awareness to the Astros' charitable foundations, with Tucker’s support for hospice care, Altuve’s efforts through the Sunshine Kids Foundation, and Hader’s work with foster care organizations, including Covenant House and B.E.A.R. Adding to the night’s heart-tugging moments, puppies from local animal shelters were available for adoption, courtesy of the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation’s commitment to pet rescue.
In the dugout and among the 550-plus teammates were Whitney and Jim Crane, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Samantha Scott, Kat Pressly, Nancy Herrara Dubon, Maria Hader, Dana Brown, Joe Espada, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Joe Casiano, Cherie and John Lindley, Jenna Lindley, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Matthew Lindley, Randy Bates, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Julie Friedman, Nick and Kristin Johnson, Lori Schultz, John Hohlt and Lindsey Leigh Hohlt, Donna and Norman Lewis, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Julie and Stephen Chen, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Michelle and Chris Durham, and Beth Wolff.