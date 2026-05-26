Chic Shopping
Salvation Army auxiliary raises $1.2 million in blooming style
Houston’s most fashionable treasure hunt returned with enough floral flair to make even a Valentino rose print feel inadequate. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its annual fundraiser, Jardins du Monde, on April 7 at River Oaks Country Club.
Led by event chair Lesha Elsenbrook, the sold-out luncheon and shopping fête became a globe-trotting garden party. Think Oscar de la Renta romance, Gucci maximalism, Valentino drama, and enough botanical fantasy to make attendees feel as though they’d wandered into a chic Parisian conservatory.
Fashion chair Jennifer Allison helped bring the vision to life, while Chic Boutique chair Pamela Sengelmann and co-chairs Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham oversaw the event’s retail component.
The afternoon honored longtime auxiliary member Gina Saour, whose history with the organization spans leadership posts including president, Reflections on Style chair, Youth of the Year ambassador honoree, and Jones Residence activities chair.
After luncheon, the Chic Boutique Showroom opened the following day for its annual four-day shopping marathon, where designer devotees sifted through racks of “pre-loved” and new treasures from labels including Chanel, Loewe, Zimmermann, Tory Burch, Alice + Olivia, and Staud. Chic Boutique Showroom co-chairs were Mary Camden, Maura Montgomery, and Susan Perdue.
The event welcomed more than 480 guests and raised more than $1,248,000 in support of The Salvation Army’s mission.
Seen on the scene were Michelle and Jeremy Walker, Cherie Lindley, Bobbie Nau, Jenny Elkins, Linda McReynolds, Hannah McNair, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Stick DeLaup, Maureen Higdon, Susan Binney, Darlene Clark, Jennifer Allison, Jane and Jim Wise, and Stephanie Gillman.