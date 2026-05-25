Hook ‘Em
Burnt orange pride fills River Oaks for Longhorn Legacy Gala
A little burnt orange goes a long way in Houston.
The Texas Exes Houston Chapter’s Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala practically lit up River Oaks Country Club like the UT Tower after a Red River win. More than 300 Longhorn loyalists gathered for an evening steeped in tradition and just the right amount of Texas swagger.
The night honored the Judy and Dudley Oldham Family, whose commitment to the university has clearly become the stuff of campus lore. Greeting attendees at valet was Smokey the Cannon, the beloved Longhorn fixture maintained by the Texas Cowboys and typically reserved for touchdowns, kickoff fanfare, and the triumphant strains of “The Eyes of Texas.”
Texas Exes Houston Chapter president Waheed Bhuyan, alongside event chairs Nancy Genitempo and Lauren Laigle, welcomed attendees and thanked supporters for continuing the chapter’s scholarship mission. The event was emceed by Cyndy Roberts.
Scholarship recipient Bianca Franco, a first-year student at the McCombs School of Business, spoke about her journey to UT. A tribute video honoring the Oldham family followed, sparking an emotional response as attendees rose once to applaud the honorees as they took the stage.
Dean Bobby Chesney of the UT School of Law reflected on the Oldhams’ impact on the university community, while Houston City Council Member Sallie Alcorn delivered an official proclamation from Mayor John Whitmire, declaring April 9 as Judy and Dudley Oldham Day in Houston. A silent auction helped propel the evening’s fundraising total to $270,000 for student scholarships.
On the scene were Robert Jones, Rick Harsch, Kendra Hakanson, Breanna Ellis, Mariah Adeeko, June Deadrick, Brock Niezgoda and Meg Hayward, Ginger Cearley, Kristen Cannon, Vivien and Scott Caven, Cynthia and John Adkins, Karen and Charles Mathews, Kim and Scott Torres, Kyle Griffin, Richard Vega, Laura McWilliams, Katie and Mike Lowenberg, Lauren and John Beckworth, Maidie Ryan, Carol Husbands, Emma Oldham, John Oldham, Kitty and Steve Oldham, Mark Oldham, Molly Oldham, Pat Oldham, Kristi and Mike Oldham, Pam and Scott Carpenter, Edith Odom, Kenan Oldham, and Oliver Oldham.