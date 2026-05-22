Spring Affair
Houston gala sparkles with heart and high-energy giving
Sequins, sparkle, and a mini labradoodle named Dottie turned The Periwinkle Foundation’s biennial gala, The Twinkle of Periwinkle: Igniting a Spark of Joy & Healing, into a luminous spring affair. More than 450 guests gathered to support Periwinkle camps, arts, and survivor programs benefiting children and families facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.
Inside the Royal Sonesta Houston ballroom, glowing trees wrapped in twinkling white lights and floral centerpieces in soft periwinkle hues created an enchanted forest ambiance.
Emcee Lisa Malosky welcomed the crowd before gala co-chairs Elizabeth and Frank Karkowsky thanked supporters for helping “let children shine.” Periwinkle Foundation executive director Doug Suggitt recognized the Kinder Children’s Cancer Center, the joint venture between Texas Children’s Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on ending childhood cancer.
Periwinkle Foundation founder Paul Gerson presented The Gerson Award to his cousin, David Steinhart, honoring his decades of dedication to Camp Periwinkle and the organization. Guests also heard from 14-year-old Amelie Williams, who shared her experience navigating a brain cancer diagnosis and finding confidence and community through Camp Periwinkle.
Auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept paddles flying during the live auction with packages that included a Houston Texans experience, a Tuscany getaway, and Dottie, the 16-week-old mini Australian labradoodle who stole the spotlight. The gala raised $700,000 to support Periwinkle Foundation programs, all offered free of charge to families.
Adding extra sparkle to the scene were Melinda and Matt Mogas, Christine and Robert Pette, Julie and Michael Kaplan, Ann and Bill Boone, Steven and Sandi Wolf, Louise and Andy Bird, Sarah and Karl Edwards, Pam and Johnnie Domingue, Elizabeth and Anthony Garcia, Cindy and Gary Gerson, Laurie and Ronnie Karkowsky, Rhonda and Eric Lipper, Alison Lin and Steven Spears, Janet and David Cunningham, Melissa and David Kulkarni, Samantha and Gil Melman, Jennifer and Seth Fagelman, Lisa and Jeff Rosenbloom, Valorie and Rick Steinhart, Cindy and Burk Streusand, Melanie and Stan Levy, Stephanie and Trey Weiss, and Candace and Max Swango.