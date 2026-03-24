High Notes
Houston orchestra celebrates 25 years with a sparkling gala full of sound
Some galas hit a high note. Others, like Mercury Chamber Orchestra’s Silver Jubilee, hit many of them.
Held in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Silver Jubilee Gala unfolded as both a retrospective and a forward-looking score for this distinctive cultural ensemble. Under the guidance of chairs Marissa and Shane Gilroy, the evening gathered culture enthusiasts for a night of refinement.
The program, aptly titled “Theme and Variations,” showcased Mercury’s signature blend of historical rigor and modern flair. Artistic director Antoine Plante curated a musical experience that moved through Bach’s Double Violin Concerto, Vivaldi’s Summer, Ravel’s Bolero, Shostakovich’s Waltz, Tchaikovsky’s Valse Sentimental, and Satie’s Gymnopédie
And then enter Johnny Bravo, whose quick-fire charm turned paddle-raising into something of a competitive sport.
“For 25 years, Mercury has demonstrated that classical music is not a relic of the past, but a living, breathing art form that belongs to everyone,” said Plante, emphasizing the organization's commitment to excellence and accessibility.
The gala raised more than $400,000 to support Mercury’s performances and its education initiatives in Houston-area public schools. These programs introduce thousands of students each season to the world of classical music, often for the very first time.
On the scene were Shane and Marissa Gilroy, Steve and June Barth, Tom Bevilacqua and Karen Merriam, David and Kelly Rose, Blake and Martha Eskew, Kenny and Gaby Owen, Robert Navo and Ginny Hart, Marsha and Michael Bourque, Kevin and Meghan Downs, Bill and Cristela Jonson, and Josh and Mindy Davidson.