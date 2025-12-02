Party Watch
Powerhouse Houston women gather for Junior League’s centennial bash
What: The Junior League of Houston Centennial Celebration
Where: The Junior League Building
The Scoop: Marking 100 years of service with a side of elegance and tea room classics, The Junior League of Houston toasted its Centennial in fitting form, by honoring the women and donors who’ve kept the mission alive.
The luncheon brought together supporters for the milestone moment. Chaired by Elizabeth Kendrick, the afternoon unfolded with a keynote by Ann Stern, former league president and current Houston Endowment CEO, who spotlighted the league’s enduring legacy of community impact.
The Tea Room served up its signature charm alongside the celebration, and true to form, League members handled the event’s planning and décor, putting their mission into action with flair. The event also marked the success of the Centennial Giving Campaign, which raised more than $2 million to support future programs.
Who: Katie Doyle, Claire Petree, Jennifer Howard, Mitra Woody, Lauren Brown, Mimi Foerster, Amy Cominsky, Pamela Lovett, Peggy Roe, Sharyn Robinson, Emily Walter, Susan Ross, and Rachel Regan.