Party Watch
Sushi, wine, and heartfelt giving mark Jamie’s Hope kickoff
What: Jamie’s Hope Golf Tournament Kickoff Party
Where: Toque Event Space
The Scoop: What began as a simple promotional mixer has quietly grown into a beloved tradition for supporters of Jamie’s Hope. Held at the freshly updated Toque Event Space, this year’s Kickoff Party welcomed guests with stylish surroundings, light bites from Sushi on Post Oak, and a popular wine pull sponsored by 55Seventy Houston.
One of the evening’s most meaningful moments came with the announcement of the foundation’s new executive director, Magen Pastor. A longtime friend of Jamie’s Hope and a familiar face in Houston’s event and nonprofit scene, Pastor spoke about her personal connection to the cause and her vision for continuing Jamie Gilmore’s legacy of hope and healing.
Though all foursomes for the Golf Tournament for a Cure at Sweetwater Country Club are officially sold out, attendees were already making plans to stay involved, whether through sponsorships, volunteering, or entering the crowd-favorite Helicopter Ball Drop.
By the end of the evening, the event had raised more than $50,000 to support Jamie’s Hope’s mission of bringing care and comfort to families affected by cancer.Who: Amanda and Stan Abiassi, Nadia Nash, Trisha Weisman, Ashley Aigoro, Naureen Malik, Karen Pham, Brian Ching, Charlene Sabonghy, Neera Patidar, Nathaliah Naipaul, Demi McCormack, Joseph Balderas, Stephanie Wilcox, Iraida and Danny Brown, Jean Wilson, Chad Berkan, Kristin Bingham, Karen Eddington, Hannah Burdick, Michele Koss, Kate McGee, Michael Holt, Glenniece Stewart, Patti and Rick Smith, Sonya Joseph, Jason Rosado, Star and Ivan Hand, Timothy Goldman, Laura Gimenez, Frankie Demeris, and Jennifer Zoubok.