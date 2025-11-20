Party Animals
Rain or shine, Houston Zoo Ball raises $2.1M for a wilder future
Rainclouds may have loomed, but Houston’s social set was undeterred at Zoo Ball 2025, themed Enchanted Forests, the Houston Zoo’s annual black-tie bash that raised an impressive $2.1 million for animal care, education, and wildlife-saving efforts.
More than 600 guests turned out for the woodland-themed evening chaired by the Goossen family — Kathy and Marty Goossen, Lacey and Matthew Goossen, and Catherine and Jay Goossen — which celebrated creatures great and small and honored former Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke.
Despite the threat of rain, organizers and guests came prepared. The zoo’s Masihara Pavilion was transformed into a lush, tented ballroom, complete with covered walkways and just enough sparkle to make the drizzle feel intentional. Stylish Houstonians paired their gala gowns with weather-smart footwear — because a little practicality never hurt anyone.
Partygoers mingled with ambassador animals (including Clark the macaw, clearly the night’s breakout star) before sitting down to a multi-course dinner from City Kitchen. The elegant spread featured haricots verts salad, seared sea bass with roasted grape and basil beurre blanc, and the crowd-favorite Aunt Etta chocolate cake topped with crème anglaise.
During the lively auctions, chaired by Courtney and Bas Solleveld, guests proved generous and competitive. Big-ticket items included a Puerto Vallarta getaway, an Aspen excursion, and naming rights for the Zoo’s newest okapi calf. A paddle raise added $259,000, amplified by a $110,000 matching gift from Dee Methvin, honoring the late Stacy Methvin, and Kerry Galvin.
After dinner, the PNC-sponsored After Party, chaired by Anna Gryska, kept the tempo high and the temperature higher. The Drywater Band packed the dance floor as guests partied well past midnight, heat and humidity be damned. Those who survived the sweaty soirée were rewarded with late-night bites from Armando’s taco truck and Paulie’s cookies — the sweetest kind of sendoff.
Party animals were Houston Zoo CEO Lisa and Alec Peterson, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Monica Kuraturi and Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, Dana, Daryl and Olivia Kenningham, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Jordan and Dylan Seff, and Kelley and Steve Lubanko.