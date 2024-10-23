party watch
Young symphony crew crescendos into new season with strings attached
What: Houston Symphony’s Young Associates Council Season Kick-off Party
Where: McClain Gallery
The scoop: The McClain Gallery played host to an intimate evening of music, art, and merriment as the Houston Symphony’s Young Associates Council (YAC) gathered to open the 2024–25 season in style on September 17. With the warmth of a string quartet filling the air and a spread of culinary creations from chef Soren Pederson, the scene was set for a classy cultural fête courtesy of a group that keeps on growing. That’s thanks to dedicated volunteers and the leadership of YAC chair Kirby Lodholz.
Chaired by Justin Stenberg and Jonathan Jan, the event welcomed more than 60 movers and shakers, including YAC members, symphony musicians, and gallery patrons. These creative catalysts enjoyed an evening of chamber music from a quartet of Houston Symphony musicians, featuring violinists Annie Chen and Yankı Karataş, violist James Cunningham, and cellist Jeremy Kreutz. Their melodies danced among the gallery’s art-filled walls, creating a lovely vibe for this amicable affair. With another season of performances ahead, the event was a promising overture to a year of dynamic music-making for one of the city’s cultural gems.
Who: Fiona Anklesaria, Charlotta Elizabeth Barø-Hill, Michael Baugh and Tim Ong, David Breece III, Dr. Mhair Dekmezian, Evin Ashley Erdogdu, Laurel Flores and Matt Weathers, Florence Francis, Carolyn Gaidos, Amy Goodpasture, Roya Gordon, Mario Gudmundsson, Claudio Gutierrez, Elaine and Jeffrey Hiller, Veronica Juarez, Maxine Olefsky and Justin Kenney, Marlena Mitchell, Sergio Morales, Stephanie Weber and Paul Muri, Tyler Murphy, Chelsea Nichols, Blake Plaster, Anna Robshaw, Carlos Sierra, Melanie Smith, Gabriela Tantillo, Jeffrey Taylor, Elise Wagner, and Kathy Zhang-Rutledge and Broocks Wilson.