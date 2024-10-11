A New World
Czech classics and gilded glam steal the spotlight at Symphony gala
The air buzzed with anticipation as elegantly dressed socialites, champagne and caviar in hand, mingled at Jones Hall. The Houston Symphony’s 2024–25 classical season’s downbeat arrived in grand style on Friday, October 4, a counterpoint of world-class tunes with a classy repast.
The Opening Night Concert and Gala was a musicale of unforgettable orchestral works and an homage to Czech music smiths. Led by music director Juraj Valčuha— whose Slovak roots shaped the playbill — the performance featured Dvořák’s darling New World Symphony. The colorful score is a poignant reflection of the composer’s time in America, made all the more stirring by the bucolic, nostalgia-evoking English horn solo courtesy of Adam Dinitz. Valčuha’s love of opera was on display, as melodies flowed like a vocal line, rich and vibrant. Another reason to lean in were the newly completed $60 million in renovations that made every note reverberate with crystal-clear transparency.
The program also included a piece rarely heard, Martinů’s Czech Rhapsody. The joyous and powerful composition celebrates Czechoslovakia’s 1918 independence. This performance was a Houston Symphony debut and included the full might of the Houston Symphony Chorus and the deep, resonant baritone of Svatopluk Sem. Board of Trustees president Barbara Burger welcomed all concert-goers, further adding to the evening’s warm ambiance.
After the chords of Dvořák’s coda reverberated through the hall that was packed with an enthusiastic and diverse audience including a group of high school students, gala guests were whisked away to the Corinthian for a post-concert gala inspired by New York’s Gilded Age.
The space, decorated by The Events Co., was bathed in the glow of elaborate chandeliers and adorned with antique blue hydrangeas, golden cymbidium orchids, and more, evoking the grandeur of the theme. The dinner was introduced with meaningful remarks by chair Mary Lynn Marks, who contextualized the evening’s music. The menu by City Kitchen was paired with wines selected by Lindy, John, and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods.
Julie Johnson’s musical stylings rounded out the night, giving guests one more reason to revel. The Symphony’s Opening Night Gala, drawing more than 300 black-tie-clad patrons, raised more than $550,000 to support the nonprofit’s education and community engagement initiatives.
