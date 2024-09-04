Places everyone. The curtain is about to rise on the mammoth 2024-2025 Houston theater season.
September usually brings a wealth of shows as many companies open their new seasons, but this year might be the grandest opener yet. We’ve got big musicals on large and small stages, fairytale and speedy dance, world premiere plays, shows within shows comedy, family drama, weird superheroes, and a real life judicial hero. Performing Arts Houston invites audiences to the table for a magical dinner party.
Here’s all our must-sees in September.
At the Illusionist's Table presented by Performing Arts Houston (September 3-15)
One of Houston’s most diverse and eclectic presenters gets immersive with this show that includes audience interaction and a five star meal. The newly renovated Eldorado Ballroom magically transforms into a Scottish Victorian dining theater as renowned illusionist Scott Silven brings a small audience to the dinner table for an evening of storytelling, mystical mentalism and mind-bending illusions. Each ticket includes a curated whiskey tasting and prix fixe meal crafted by James Beard Award finalist Chris Williams. Perhaps we’ll find the theatrical and culinary arts are the closest we can get to real magic.
All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg presented by the Hobby Center (September 5-6)
The latest production in the Hobby Center’s initiative to act as a presenter to artists and shows beyond their Broadway at the Hobby Center season, this one-woman play by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes chronicles the life and trials of the extraordinary Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Played by veteran stage and screen performer Michelle Azar, this Justice Ginsburg takes audiences through her early years from high school valedictorian to being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer. She recounts fighting for women’s rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts to finally becoming a Supreme Court Justice and taking stands for human rights on a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.
The Little Mermaid from Houston Ballet (September 6-15)
Don’t expect a Disney fairytale version filled with helpful fish in this haunting danced story. Houston Ballet begins their new season with the Houston debut of The Little Mermaid, the first of three big, theatrical story-ballets. Going back to the original Hans Christian Andersen 19th century fairytale, world renowned choreographer John Neumeier incorporates Andersen's own life into the ballet, represented by the poet/creator character. The wistful poet’s own feelings of unrequited love give life to the mermaid’s story. Along with the dance itself, the captivating blend of colors and shadows of the sets and costumes and the dramatic original score by composer Lera Auerbach give bring a new, complex vision to the epic tale.
Spring Awakening at Rec Room (September 7-28)
Over the years, Rec Room has built quite the reputation as a company that can unleash artists’ vast visions in one of the smallest permanent theater spaces in town. But this Tony-winning rock musical might just be the company’s biggest challenge yet. Based on Frank Wedekind’s 19th-century play about teen rebellion and sexual awakening in the face of a stifling and controlling culture, this production of Spring Awakening will boast a large cast of 13 performers.
Company co-founder and artistic director Matt Hume will direct, putting this expansive story, music, and cast unto the very intimate Rec Room stage. As usual, we look forward to seeing what tricks Rec’s scenic design magician Stefan Azizi has up his design sleeve to create the world of the musical.
Dear Evan Hansen presented by Theatre Under the Stars (September 10-22)
This multiple Tony Award winner has become something of a new classic, with songs like “You Will Be Found” and “Requiem.” In a story that puts the emotional horrors and lessons of teen life under the spotlight, the awkward hero Evan changes his life after the tragic death of a classmate. The only problem is that tragedy belongs to someone else.
Cry It Out from Mildred’s Umbrella (September 12-28)
The latest production from the company known for its sharp focus on women’s stories stays true to form with this edgy comedy from award-winning playwright and screenwriter – and Netflix’s Maid showrunner – Molly Smith Metzler. Though coming from different economic worlds, two women become fast friends over their similar experiences as new mothers. Their friendship grows as they wrestle with decisions on going back to work or staying home with a baby But soon that relationship is punctured, and the plot grows even more complex, when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard.
The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote at Stages (September 13-October 6)
A select group of regional theaters, including Stages, will introduce this new comedy from Houston-raised playwright Bernardo Cubría to the country as a “rolling” world premiere. The satire couldn’t get more timely in this story about an election campaign asking a university professor, who’s in need of a quick additional paycheck, to analyze a certain segment of the voting population.
“Four years ago I dealt with my election anxiety by arguing with strangers on social media which was extremely unproductive,” describes Cubría. “This year I decided that rather than screaming into the internet void, I wanted to do something more positive. I took the advice of one of my heroes, Garry Shandling, who used to say, ‘Don’t get mad, get funny,’ and I wrote a comedic play instead.”
Stew at Ensemble Theatre (September 14-October 13)
Family and food are two ingredients that make for a simmering drama as Ensemble opens their delicious 48th season, which they’re calling a Season of Change. In this regional premiere directed by Ensemble artistic director Eileen J. Morris, three generations of African American women meet in the family matriarch’s home to help her prepare an important meal. Tensions simmer with the Tucker women all under one roof, but things come to a boil as the violence hovering around the periphery of their lives begins to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama’s kitchen. Change certainly seems to be a thematic part of the recipe for this show.
Velocity from Houston Ballet (September 19-29)
For their second production this month, the Houston Ballet offers three dynamic one-act ballets, including a world premiere, built around the themes of love and strength. Aszure Barton's Come In was originally created to honor her mentor Mikhail Baryshnikov by celebrating the power of male dancers. Artistic director Stanton Welch’s Velocity showcases the athleticism of the company dancers in this dance study of speed and precision. Finally, up-and-coming American choreographer Silas Farley’s Four Loves explores the different types of love of the human experience through dance.
Swing State from 4th Wall Theatre (September 20-October 5)
Another season opener that will likely have even more reverberations in this election year is this critically acclaimed recent drama from Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman. In the play, the death of a Wisconsin women’s husband has changed her life and quieted her world. Only the beauty of her prairie land and the occasional visit from a troubled friend keeps her company. But when her late husband’s belongings mysteriously vanish, Peg’s decision to call in the authorities ignites a tense chain of events that leaves everyone questioning who they can trust. Jennifer Dean, who recently changed behind the scenes roles moving from the company’s managing director to artistic director, helms the show with a cast of 4th Wall favorite actors.
Spirits to Enforce from Catastrophic Theatre (September 20-October 12)
A crime-fighting team of superheroes decide to throw an old school tele-fundrasier asking for money to put on an all superhero production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. With a plot summary like that it can only be a Catastrophic Theatre show by one of Catastrophic’s favorite playwrights, award-winning absurdist Mickle Maher.
Do some of these heroes resemble characters from The Tempest? Perhaps. Is the majority of the dialogue one-sided phone conversations? Yes. Will a thematic connection between superhero stories, Shakespeare and phone-banking be somehow revealed by the end of the show? Knowing Catastrophic, we’re betting they’ll save the day on that one, as well. Catastrophic founding artistic director Jason Nodler directs a cast of company regulars, many fresh from the comic mayhem of the latest show from Cat’s other founding artistic director, Tamarie Cooper, who also stars.
Noises Off at Alley Theatre (September 27-October 27)
Quite a few playwrights mine their theater knowledge to write a show about theater-making, but few are as funny as the comic chaos of Michael Frayn’s Noises Off. The Alley’s resident company plays a cast of eccentric actors in production for the sexy farce Nothing On.
The audience gets to see those first rehearsals from the stage. Then we see the backstage antics for the show within the show’s early runs as the actors’ relationships get messier and romantic triangles form. Then we’re back in front again and the theatrical catastrophes pile up. If that sounds confusing, it is, but that’s what brings the laughs and an ever increasing amount of dead fish on stage. Alley associate artistic director Brandon Weinbrenner, who has been honing his comedy directing skills on some of the funniest Alley productions in recent years, helms the hilarity.