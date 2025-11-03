Pathways to Progress
From celebration to succession, Houston Parks Board luncheon looks ahead
More than 400 park enthusiasts gathered under the tented Avenida de las Americas Plaza for the Houston Parks Board’s 2025 Annual Luncheon, Pathways to Progress, celebrating the city’s ever-growing greenspace network.
The afternoon opened with warm remarks from co-chair Ann Lents, who, along with fellow chairs David Heaney, Brittany and Ryan Jewett, and Dwan and Anthony Thomas, thanked attendees for their ongoing support of Houston’s parks and trails. Lents emphasized that progress is only possible through collective stewardship—a theme that carried through the day.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire echoed that spirit, applauding the city’s ability to come together for community improvement. He surprised guests when he proclaimed October 14 as Beth White Day in recognition of Beth White’s transformative leadership as Houston Parks Board president and CEO.
Board chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse followed with a tribute to White, complete with a video presentation and a commemorative scarf featuring art curated for the occasion. Geiselman Muse revealed White’s successor: Justin Schultz, currently HPB’s chief program officer, who will assume the top role in January.
Over a lunch catered by Levy Restaurants, guests heard updates on HPB’s major initiatives, including Let’s Play Houston, the Hill at Sims and MacGregor Park projects, and Bayou Greenways.
The annual Parkside Chat paired White with Catherine Nagel, executive director of City Parks Alliance, for a conversation on public-private partnerships and Houston’s leadership in park development. Guests departed with HPB swag and admired the display of native trees, shrubs, and forbs cultivated from HPB’s own nursery.
The luncheon raised a record-breaking $790,000.
