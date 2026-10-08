Western Fete
Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball blazes a $1.3 million frontier
Houston swapped city slick for frontier chic as the 38th annual Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball saddled up for “The New Frontier.”
Chairs Abby Alford and Maria Martinez, honorary chairs Robin and Danny Klaes and Trini Mendenhall-Royalty and Philip Royalty, plus 100 volunteers and committee members, morphed the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom into a Western playground of cacti, yellow roses, and succulents.
Emcees Kim Castro and Katelyn Maida kept things moving as guests posed with a Texas steer, tested their luck at casino tables and pig races, and bid on prizes ranging from a GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate to a French Open getaway.
A trio of bracelets donated by Valobra Master Jewelers paid tribute to longtime Cattle Baron’s Ball volunteer, the late Kristen Cannon, honoring her years of dedication and service to the event.
A mission appeal benefiting leukemia research spotlighted survivor Johnny Griffin. Paddle-raise proceeds went to the Bob Fund, established in memory of Bob Bowman, late husband of American Cancer Society Board Chair Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, who is working to raise $5 million through the fund for leukemia research in his honor. Honorees Evelyn Leightman, Donna and Norman Lewis, HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, and Midway were also recognized.
The soiree raised nearly $1.3 million for the American Cancer Society.
Riding into the scene were Cesar Martinez, Evan Alford, Melinda and Keith Landsness, Debbie and Britt Hance, Steven Paulson, Jenny Todd, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Patti and Don Murphy, Leila in, Marilu Garza, Beth Wolff, Alicia Jansen, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Lara Bell and Brent Milam, Brandi and Steven Sikes, Heidi Rockecharlie, Chree Boydstun, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington, and Kim Padgett.