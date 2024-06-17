cocktails for a cause
Young professionals mix and mingle at Hermann Park cocktail contest
The Houston folks who make the food and beverage industry bloom aren’t the types to shy away from friendly — even if slightly fierce — competition. That’s what Urban Green steering committee members Crystin Pactor and Jilianne Scamperle were counting on when they signed on to chair Hermann Park Conservancy’s first Gardens and Goblets on Saturday, June 8. Call it a toast to nature, perhaps, as this first annual edition had the makings of a classic pre-summer park-tini gathering that could be cloned in the future.
Spirits were high as some 200 attendees meandered about the mixology marvels between the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion in the park’s McGovern Centennial Gardens. Mother nature turned up the heat, and so did the drinksmiths with their creative interpretations, perfect for a weekend soirée.
The young professionals' coterie enticed 11 local restaurants and bars to pour their imaginative selves into a mixology battle within the comfort of the air-conditioned facilities. Among those vying for best libation were Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Grand Prize, Heights Bier Garten, Hidden Bar, Loch Bar, Reset, The Lymbar, and Wooster’s Garden. When it came to the judging, one could trust the discerning palates of Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Mel Camp, Allison Manning of Pretty Girl Eats Houston, and CultureMap’s own city editor Eric Sandlerto impart taste notes. They awarded Wild for the judges’ favorite cocktail and Grand Prize for the judges’ favorite mocktail.
Did the crowd agree? For the sophisticated set, it was Zanti for people’s choice cocktail and Guard and Grace for people’s choice mocktail.
Tunes from DJ Cleo Fox and bites from Tacodeli and Insomnia Cookies added to the boozy ambiance, as did contributions provided by distributors Southern Glazer’s, including Angel’s Envy Bourbon and Andalusia Whiskey. With ticket sales and raffle items donated by Pinky Promise Photography, Motiv Fitness, Camp Aspen, Rooftop Cinema Club, Drea Gonza Photography, and GATR Coolers, the event raised $11,000 for the park’s improvement initiatives.
Spotted were Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Brandon Bourque, Lisa Gochman, Nell Reed, Anna McGrath, Gabrielle and Charles Young, Nicole Graf Trapezountious, Holly and Zach Beery, Elizabeth and Jordan Trevino, Dr. Sarine Trochakerian and Dr. Sameer Thadani, Madison and BrianMann, Brandon Bourque, Sonal and Sunny Kwatra, Nick Hughes, Elizabeth Groenewold, Gabrielle Simon, Kirk Cowardbey, Logan Diskin, Daniel Bowen,and Lakin Petz.