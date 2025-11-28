Sequins and Sparkle
Disco-powered Houston bash raises $1.1M for pet nonprofit
Sequins, disco sparkle, and slimming sass lit up the ballroom at the Post Oak Hotel for the Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Celebrity Paws Gala. No boring centerpieces and meh entrées here.
The Studio 39-themed bash — marking the gala’s 39th year — was more Studio 54 than staid social, as 680-plus guests and four-legged companions leaned all the way into disco glam. Think head-to-toe shine, white, black, gold, and silver dripping from most ladies, and a life-size silver horse centerpiece paying tribute to the infamous Bianca Jagger entrance circa 1977.
Angela Hernandez and Kamisha Mickey helmed the co-chair duties for what would become CAP’s most successful gala to date, bringing in more than $1.1 million to support animal shelter, rescue, and adoption programs. That includes proceeds from a premium silent auction and a raffle for a 2025 Subaru BRZ Premium donated by West Houston Subaru.
The vibe? Party. The crowd? Full Sparkle.
And the menu? Heavy on Branson Cognac espresso martinis and Le Chemin du Roi champagne, served from sleek ice bars courtesy of Sire Spirits. Guests mixed, mingled, and posed in front of custom selfie vignettes (shoutout to Lowenberg Law Firm for the glam-on-the-go photo moments), reluctant to take their seats until the music stopped.
Leading the program was 2024 Celebrity Pet Champion of the Year Andy Cerota, who served as emcee. A string of awards followed, including honors for Ben Ackerley, Daphne and Steve Savva, Meghan and Clint Conroy, Mary Kenner, Brian Spack, and Edna Meyer-Nelson, who received the Melcher Humanitarian of the Year award and reflected on her connection to the award’s namesake, Lucile B. Melcher.
The runway moment of the night belonged to the CAP honorees and their photogenic pets. They were junior honorees Shefali and Maya Desai, and elite honorees Tori Halbert with Tilly, Emily Carruth with Nala, Iraida Brown with Panda, Kellie Geitner with Chloe, Melanie Camp with Matilda, Mandy Kao with Mei Mei and Teddy, Kimberly and David King with Hank, Jenna Morris and Sarah Morris with Ellie Lush and Honey Bee, Suzanne and Adam Stiles with Charlie, and Sarah Vercher with Coco.
Kao’s pup arriving via remote-controlled kiddie car, driven by her son, earned audible squeals from the room. Portraits by Gittings Photography added a luxe touch to the honoree wall, while Olly, a Paws for Therapy service dog, received a standing ovation for her work in local hospitals and libraries.
A surprise gift from Heritage Ranch dog and cat food by H-E-B during the Paws Up appeal added fuel to an already fiery room.Other supporters were Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Dr. Mary Riley, the Fertitta Family, Gloria and Frank Meszaros, and Carol Altman Simmons.
Serving sparkle were Sandi Mercado, Kappy Muenzer, Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Alicia and Eric Jansen, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Susan Boggio, Danielle and Derek Gillespie, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer, Ghada Ali, Hershey Grace, Susan Klein, Nora and Bob Ackerley, Eve Ackerley, Dean Putterman, Ed Finger, Marcellus Upshaw, Dr. Roxanne Riefkohl, Vicki Luna, Frankie Demeris, Tim Goldman, Nicki and Evan Keenan, Bryce Kennard, Dwight Boykins, Beau Miller, Mica Piro, Liz and Pete Carragher, Melna and Mike Moriarty, Cindy and Frank Liu, Debbie and Rudy Fesatri, Alex Blair, Marla Press, Lidiya Dean, and Elizabeth Martin.