Advocacy In Style
Houston nonprofit's stylish event celebrates 45 years of healing and hope
Pink pianos, powerful stories, and a sea of spring pastels set the scene for one heartfelt afternoon. AVDA's third annual New Beginnings Luncheon morphed The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa into a sanctuary of strength, resilience, and community.
Chaired by dedicated supporters Colleen DiFonzo-Lewis and Erika Frankfort, the event struck a balance between elegance and earnestness. Guests were greeted by soft spring palettes and gentle ambiance, including a pink Steinway and Sons Spirio Baby Grand player piano playing mood-setting melodies. Photo ops came courtesy of a glow booth trimmed with florals, while themed cocktails like the Gentle and Brave Bloom ensured spirits were lifted in more ways than one.
Local TV personality Chita Craft emceed the afternoon, guiding attendees through a moving program that celebrated AVDA's work while centering survivor resilience. AVDA CEO Maisha Colter, marking her fifth year in the role and 20th with the organization, shared heartfelt reflections on the organization's 45-year journey.
This year, AVDA honored two groups whose advocacy has rippled through policy, philanthropy, and campus life. Council Member Abbie Kamin received the Ambassador of Advocacy Award for her legislative leadership on domestic violence prevention, paid parental leave, and women's safety. The Young Advocate Award went to the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega at the University of Houston. Over the past year, these collegiate changemakers raised more than $30,000 and contributed countless hours to raise awareness and support for AVDA's services.
Adding to the excitement were luxury raffle prizes that sparked competitive buzz: Diamond Club Astros tickets, a Houstonian Hotel staycation, and culinary outings to hot spots like Bludorn and Drake's Hollywood. First-out valet, it turns out, is a coveted status symbol.
The luncheon drew more than 300 attendees and raised $250,000 to support AVDA's mission of advocating for survivors of domestic violence and ending family abuse.
Among those spotted in the crowd were Vanessa Ames, Imani Guillory, Jordan Seff, Michele Leal, Tiffany Halik, Meredith Marshall, Sean Teare, Natalie Mohtashami, Caroline Monday, Jillian Waldo, Ashley Seippel, Katie Tsuru, and Nora Jarrard.