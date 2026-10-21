Creative Mashup
Houston arts organization's gala makes creativity the dress code
Why stick to the same old song and dance when you can Re/Mix the whole affair? Art League Houston turned up the volume on creativity at its sold-out 2026 Re/Mix Gala on October 9 at Thompson Houston, where artistic expression extended into the dress code.
With Re/Mix and Match attire setting the sartorial tone, gala co-chairs Sarah Beth Wilson and Daisy Perez orchestrated an evening celebrating four cultural changemakers. Jamal Cyrus received the 2026 Texas Artist of the Year distinction, while César A. Martínez earned the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts. Art patron Joe Díaz was recognized as the 2026 Texas Patron of the Year, and Surpik Angelini received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership.
Grammy Award-winning musician Kam Franklin played double duty as emcee and entertainer, treating guests to songs from her new solo album, Land of the Neon Sun. In Bloom Inc. handled the floral flourishes, creating and sponsoring the evening’s botanical décor.
Beyond the creative mashups, the gathering supported Art League Houston’s artist-driven exhibitions, arts education programs, and free community initiatives. More than 400 guests attended, helping raise nearly $300,000 to sustain the organization’s almost 80-year commitment to making contemporary art accessible.