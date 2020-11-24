9 most Instagrammable spots at the MFAH's stunning new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

To much ado, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has opened its Nancy and Rich Kinder Building to the public, and the leviathan new building, which includes an astonishing 237,000 square feet of dual exhibition and selfie space, completes a decade-long expansion and enhancement of the museum’s Susan and Faye S. Sarofim Campus.

The stunning structure is a veritable pleasure dome of Insta-worthy space designed by Steven Holl of Steven Holl Architects.

Not surprisingly, selfies taken in the new building, which is dedicated to displaying the museum’s comprehensive international collections of modern and contemporary art, are likely to flood your social media timelines. If you check out the new Kinder building soon, your carefully curated museum selfies will be in the first wave of the building’s incoming selfie deluge.

Here, for example, is a chance to change your Tinder profile pic to a photo of yourself being enveloped by the seductively neon rays of the building’s Cromosaturacion MFAH by Carlos Cruz-Diez, or the first to change your LinkedIn profile pic to a stoic (but still cultured and fun) photo of yourself in a stock image-worthy pose in front of the decidedly scholarly Scholar’s Way by Byung Hoon Choi.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the nine most Instagrammable locales in the MFAH’s new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building.

Cromosaturacion MFAH by Carlos Cruz-Diez

A series of three chambers inside of a tunnel connecting the Kinder Building to the Museum gallery building across the street, this subterranean feast of light sports a deliciously neon ambience that will likely make it one of the chief selfie spots in the new building.

Once inside the tunnel, visitors are immersed in the artist’s signature color environments, also known as “Chromosaturations.” What color will you pick? Or will you snap photos in all three of the chambers?

