Houston Astros fan favorite Alex Bregman ties the knot in surprise wedding

Little wonder why Houston Astros third baseman and star Alex Bregman is a local fan favorite. Consider the surprise, massive tips he left for a Houston waitress and later, area fast food workers in 2018. Earlier this year, Bregman smacked down a hateful Twitter user who told him to “stick to baseball” or lose fans when the Astros player tweeted that the KKK “should be” labeled a terrorist organization. He also recently helped raise some $2 million for the Houston Food Bank with his organization, FEEDHOU.

Now, Astros fans are cheering on the star with the announcement that Bregman and fiancée, Reagan Howard, have married. The news came on Sunday, December 6, when Howard posted, “Married to my best friend” on Instagram with a photo of herself in a stunning bridal gown and Bregman in a blue suit. Bregman in turn, responded to her post with a heart emoji.

Later, Bregman posted a photo in IG of the couple with the caption, “Crazy about you.” Howard commented, “The best day ever. Love you.”

Howard and Bregman were engaged in January during a ski trip to Colorado. In April, the couple told KPRC that they would most likely have to postpone their wedding — slated for December — due to the pandemic.

“Our wedding plans, there has been a little fork in the road when it comes to our wedding plans,” Bregman told KPRC 2 at the time. “We don’t know what we are going to do right now. Maybe we’ll still do it as planned in December but maybe we’ll have to wait. It depends on baseball season.”

Clearly, all went (somewhat) according to plans and the two have tied the knot. Fans can expect to see the happy couple in Houston for the foreseeable future; Bregman is in the midst of a five-year, $100 million contract and won’t be a free agent until after 2024.

Howard graduated from Texas A&M in 2017 and worked in business development at Google's offices in Austin until August, the Houston Chronicle reports.

While he’s a whiz on the field, Bregman apparently boasts off-the-field acumen when it comes to marital happiness. When asked about his participation in wedding planning, the star told KPRC, “I’m involved in the area of saying, ‘Yes, babe, that looks great.’”