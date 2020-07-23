Alex Bregman, Bun B, and Paul Wall unveil cool new Houston T-shirt

Houstonians looking to find some hip, wearable art while also supporting a beloved local cause are in luck. Astros fan favorite Alex Bregman has teamed up with local rap stars Bun B and Paul Wall — and some University of Houston students — to create a cool new Houston T-shirt, available now.



A team of five students from UH’s Bauer College approached Bregman, Paul Wall, and Bun B to collaborate on the limited-edition T-shirt for sale through the Houston Food Bank website — plus local retailers.



The artwork was created by Mike Frost, a well-known Houston photographer and graphic designer. Local sneaker and streetwear retailer Active Athlete provided funding for the production of the shirts, according to a press release.



Cost of the shirt is $25 plus shipping; the shirt will be available until the limited supply runs out. A portion of the proceeds of sales will go to the Bregman’s FEEDHOU nonprofit initiative and to the Houston Food Bank.



Early in the pandemic, Bregman and his fiancé Reagan Howard began supporting Houston Food Bank with their FEEDHOU initiative with the goal of raising $1 million to help feed the growing need for food assistance caused by COVID. The goal was reached and exceeded, and a new goal of $2 million was set.



To help Bregman round homeplate to that goal, students from Bauer College’s Program for Excellence in Selling engaged Houston Food Bank to create a sellable item as part of a summer internship program sponsored by 3M to help local nonprofits. (Many of the 150 undergraduate students within the Program for Excellence in Selling at the University of Houston lost sales internships this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)