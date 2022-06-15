Tilman Fertitta parties with Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, and more at his LA steakhouse opening

Between hosting stars at his Post Oak Hotel Palace, rubbing elbows courtside at Houston Rockets games, and his myriad travels, Tilman Fertitta is no stranger to celebrities.

Houston’s Billion Dollar Buyer recently hung with Los Angeles A-listers at the grand opening of his popular Catch Steak LA’s newest location in West Hollywood.

Fertitta and his partners Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm partied with an impressive list of stars that included Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Gabrielle Union, Chris Paul, will i am, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Cedric the Entertainer, Marlon Wayans, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Houstonians will recall that Pall and Taggart had plenty to discuss with Fertitta, as The Chainsmokers played his ice-themed San Luis Salute in 2020.

Speaking of top-talent headliners, Mars and Paak, who also perform as the R&B superduo Silk Sonic, hit the stage to perform their buzzy single “Leave The Door Open.” Meanwhile, guests sipped exotic libations and fancy hand-passed bites such as caviar croquettes, followed by Baked Alaska pops and more.

This is Fertitta’s second Catch location to open in L.A. and sixth across the U.S. the vibe dining spot boasts properties in New York, Las Vegas, and Aspen, Colorado.

It’s been another trademark flurry of a year for Fertitta. As CultureMap reported, in May, he sold his Golden Nugget Online Gaming venture for $1.6 billion and in April, his aforementioned Post oak Hotel scored a prestigious five-star rating from Forbes.

In March, he celebrated 25 years of his San Luis Salute with global pop darlings Maroon 5. He also just pumped $50 million into University of Houston’s new medical school.