Tilman Fertitta salutes 25 years with Maroon 5 and Mardi Gras majesty

What: The San Luis Salute

Where: The Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort

The scoop: Already sold out in December — with a record-breaking 2,000 tickets purchased — Tilman Fertitta’s 25th annual San Luis Salute kicked it up even more with the announcement of headliner Maroon 5. Fitting for a quarter-century anniversary bash, the Salute was the hottest ticket on the event calendar.

Fertitta’s Mardi Gras! Galveston celebration kicked off with an invitation-only Champagne pre-party held dockside at Pier 21, as Fertitta’s massive new $150 million, 77-meter super yacht, The Boardwalk cast a striking figure. Guests sipped Veuve Clicquot and Adam Levine’s Calirosa Tequila before making their way to the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort.

Inside, event design guru Richard Flowers of the Events Co. splashed the ballroom with a Moulin Rouge-inspired “Cabaret in Paris” theme, with red tables, black and white linens, some 12,000 roses, and more.

Meanwhile, Broadway star Ben Chavez, decked out in red sequins from head to toe, performed on a mirrored piano suspended in the air with the band, The Big Beyond. Can Can and burlesque dancers and an aerialist added to the over-the-top visuals.

Then came the wildly anticipated headliners. Adam Levine and Maroon 5 made “Moves Like Jagger” as they took the stage for an hour-long show, churning out hits like “This Love” and “Harder to Breathe” as guests packed the dance floor. True to a Tilman party, revelers rocked out until 1:30 am.

In a time-honored salute tradition, The Duchess Royal Court introduced young shining stars Channing Allshouse, Libbie Lee Ansell, Anna Bassett, Francesca Bertini, Ashley Dowling, Sarah Grace Elliott, Mia Flores, Lucy Frankfort, Alexis Gust, Katherine Haver, Madison Hay, Hailey Herrold, Catherine Jackson, Lexie Koehler, Danielle Lang, Emily Metyko, Madison Morton, Savannah Olsson, Kameron Ong, Mary Katherine Piel, Caroline Perillo, Tyler Robinson, Kellie Samson, Juliet Sweeney, Taylor Termini, Evelyn Voelter, Makenzie Walser, Grace Winfrey, Cara Wolff, and Dylan Wood.

Spotted in the dazzling crowd: Astronaut Scott Kelly, Neil and Maria Bush, University of Houston president Renu Khator, Frances Moody Buzbee, Dancie and Jim Ware, and the Fertitta family.