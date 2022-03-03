Home » Society
Tilman Fertitta salutes 25 years with Maroon 5 and Mardi Gras majesty

2022 San Luis Salute Tilman Fertitta duchesses
Tilman Fertitta and the 2022 duchesses. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Maroon 5
Adam Levine rocks it. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute The Fertitta Family
The Fertitta family. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Chelsea Harrison, Katya Beckendorf and Dr. Lizzie Andrews
Chelsea Harrison, Katya Beckendorf, and Dr. Lizzie Andrews. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Anelyse Devries, Darsey Norton, Brette Tucker, Audrey Sarver
Anelyse Devries, Darsey Norton, Brette Tucker, and Audrey Sarver. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Dana Wempe Blake Fertitta
Dana Wempe and Blake Fertitta. Photo by Gary Fountain
2022 San Luis Salute Dave Jacquin, Mark Birnbaum, Tilman Fertitta, Eugene Remm
Dave Jacquin, Mark Birnbaum, Tilman Fertitta, and Eugene Remm. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Dr Renu Khator Suresh Khator Scott Kelly
Dr. Renu Khator, Suresh Khator, and Scott Kelly. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Jennifer Tyler Vickery
Jennifer and Tyler Vickery. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Thomas Reckling Blayne Fertitta
Thomas Reckling and Blayne Fertitta. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute Queen Libbie Lee Ansell, King Frank Dominguez, III
Queen Libbie Lee Ansell and King Frank Dominguez, III. Photo by Gary Fountain
2022 San Luis Salute Maria Neil Bush
Maria and Neil Bush. Photo by Gary Fountain
2022 San Luis Salute Madison Morton Lexie Koehler
Madison Morton and Lexie Koehler. Photo by Gary Fountain
2022 San Luis Salute Juliet Sweeney
Juliet Sweeney. Photo by Dave Rossman
2022 San Luis Salute
The crimson-adorned ballroom. Photo by Gary Fountain
2022 San Luis Salute Abbey Dethloff and Kameron Ong
Abbey Dethloff and Kameron Ong. Photo by Dave Rossman
What: The San Luis Salute 

Where: The Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort

The scoop: Already sold out in December — with a record-breaking 2,000 tickets purchased — Tilman Fertitta’s 25th annual San Luis Salute kicked it up even more with the announcement of headliner Maroon 5. Fitting for a quarter-century anniversary bash, the Salute was the hottest ticket on the event calendar.

Fertitta’s Mardi Gras! Galveston celebration kicked off with an  invitation-only Champagne pre-party held dockside at Pier 21, as Fertitta’s massive new $150 million, 77-meter super yacht, The Boardwalk cast a striking figure. Guests sipped Veuve Clicquot and Adam Levine’s Calirosa Tequila before making their way to the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort.

Inside, event design guru Richard Flowers of the Events Co. splashed the ballroom with a Moulin Rouge-inspired “Cabaret in Paris” theme, with red tables, black and white linens, some 12,000 roses, and more.

Meanwhile, Broadway star Ben Chavez, decked out in red sequins from head to toe, performed on a mirrored piano suspended in the air with the band, The Big Beyond. Can Can and burlesque dancers and an aerialist added to the over-the-top visuals.

Then came the wildly anticipated headliners. Adam Levine and Maroon 5 made “Moves Like Jagger” as they took the stage for an hour-long show, churning out hits like “This Love” and “Harder to Breathe” as guests packed the dance floor. True to a Tilman party, revelers rocked out until 1:30 am.

In a time-honored salute tradition, The Duchess Royal Court introduced young shining stars Channing Allshouse, Libbie Lee Ansell, Anna Bassett, Francesca Bertini, Ashley Dowling, Sarah Grace Elliott, Mia Flores, Lucy Frankfort, Alexis Gust, Katherine Haver, Madison Hay, Hailey Herrold, Catherine Jackson, Lexie Koehler, Danielle Lang, Emily Metyko, Madison Morton, Savannah Olsson, Kameron Ong, Mary Katherine Piel, Caroline Perillo, Tyler Robinson, Kellie Samson, Juliet Sweeney, Taylor Termini, Evelyn Voelter, Makenzie Walser, Grace Winfrey, Cara Wolff, and Dylan Wood.

Spotted in the dazzling crowd: Astronaut Scott Kelly, Neil and Maria Bush, University of Houston president Renu Khator, Frances Moody Buzbee, Dancie and Jim Ware, and the Fertitta family.

