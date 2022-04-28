Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak joins 4 Houston hotels on prestigious Forbes Travel Guide

Tilman Fertitta's towering achievement, The Post Oak Hotel, has once again booked a 5-star rating by one of the nation's most prestigious guides.

Fertitta's Post Oak joins three properties in Texas scoring the highest ranking on the highly esteemed, newly released 2022 Star Awards, from Forbes Travel Guide.

Those receiving 5-star awards include The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel; Carte Blanche, a chef-driven restaurant in Dallas; and the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel.

In addition, 20 other awards were handed out to Texas properties, including hotels and spas in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio — part of a field of 1830 winners around the world.

The Star Awards bestow three levels of rankings: Five Star (virtually flawless), Four Star (exceptional), and Recommended (consistently good). Notably, two redesigned Houston hotels scored 4-star rankings: The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa and Four Seasons Houston.

They're the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. The full list is online, and includes these properties in Texas:

5 stars

The Spa at the Post Oak Hotel / Houston

Carte Blanche / Dallas

Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

Ritz-Carlton Dallas

4 stars

Fairmont Austin

Fearing's

Four Seasons Austin

Four Seasons Houston

Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas

Garrison / Austin

Hotel Granduca / Houston

The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa

The Joule

Mokara Hotel & Spa - San Antonio

Mokara Spa - San Antonio

Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Spa at the Joule / Dallas

St. Regis Houston

Trellis Spa / Houston

Well & Being Spa at Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas

Recommended

The Adolphus

The French Room

Hotel Emma/ San Antonio

Hotel Granduca / Austin

It's an especially gratifying win for Carte Blanche, the only restaurant in the state to earn 5 stars, alongside nationally renowned names such as Daniel, Eleven Madison Park, and The French Laundry.

The only other Texas restaurants to win awards are Fearing's, which earned 4 stars; Garrison in Austin, which also earned 4 stars; and The French Room at the Adolphus in Dallas, which made the Recommended list.

Meanwhile, this is the second consecutive year that Fertitta's Post Oak has nabbed the 5-star rating. “This renowned list recognizes the world’s most outstanding hotels, and it is a true honor to be among the best of the best for the second consecutive year,” said Steven Chou, Post Oak general manager, in a statement. “We are immensely proud to receive this global recognition and maintain our Double Five-Star status for Houston. It is an extremely difficult test to pass, and our dedicated staff works diligently every day to ensure all our guests receive a first-class experience.”

Originally known as the Mobil Travel Guide and considered a renowned leader in the travel industry, Forbes Travel Guide releases prestigious annual Star Ratings recognizing the top luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, based on rigorous anonymous professional performance evaluations of up to 900 objective standards. The rankings are determined by anonymous professionals.

Hotel stays span a minimum of two nights, and they pay their own way. No one can buy a rating, although participants do pay a fee to be considered. But inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest.