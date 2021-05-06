Home » Society
Haute Houston society mag toasts chic power ladies at Mother's Day soiree

By Shruti Chakraborty
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Ruchi Mukhejee honorees
LCA founder Ruchi Mukherjee (center) with this year's honorees. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Terri Ho and Clara Kaluderovic
Terri Ho and Clara Kaluderovic. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Soly Lachternan, Marina Silver, Luanne Bozeman, Janet Acosta
Soly Lachternan, Marina Silver, Luanne Bozeman, and Janet Acosta. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Rigo Kemah Flores
Rigo and Kemah Flores. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Lara Luis Haddad
Lara and Luis Haddad. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 JJ Amy Hollie
JJ and Amy Hollie. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021JJ Hollie, Bryan Frenchak, Walter Sassard, Will Warren, Jesus Antonio Guerra, Andres Paez
JJ Hollie, Bryan Frenchak, Walter Sassard, Will Warren, Jesus Antonio Guerra, and Andres Paez. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Jen Mario Tores
Jen and Mario Tores. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Terri Ho Ruchi Mukherjee
Terri Ho and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Bubbles & Bites 2021 Daniel Brisehyda Cheung
Daniel and Brisehyda Cheung. Photo by Quy Tran
Just days prior to Mother’s Day, LCAHouston International Society News founder, Ruchi Mukherjee hosted its International Mother’s Day Honoree Announcement Kick-Off celebration in The Woodlands for the Annual International Mother’s Day Soirée, now a nine-year tradition.

A fashionable crowd gathered for "Bubbles & Bites" at the Fieldings Local Creekside to celebrate Derby Day and celebrate the announcement of 10 Woodlands women representing a diverse range of backgrounds.

Houston Event Creations created a floral backdrop to distract everyone from the occasional rain showers. Meanwhile, co-chairs Terri Ho and Clara Kaluderovic revealed the honorees, to which Mukherjee presented the bouquets.

The 2021 Woodlands Edition of LCAHouston International Mother’s Day Soirée honorees are:

Lara Haddad, Perla La Baroque, Namrata Goel, Meka Coxon, Jen Tores, Hoda Sana, Jumi Adeyinka, Amy Hollie, Saad Reem, Myra Johnson, Staci Henderson, and Marina Silver.

Each year LCAHouston has headlined some fabulous names including names such as Dominique Sachse, Hallie Vanderhider, Wendy Granato, and Yolanda Adams.

The main event is scheduled to be held on October in The Woodlands with yet another glamorous theme: ‘Once Upon A Time In Bollywood’ highlighting the charity March of Dimes.

Mukherjee started her career as a journalist in India. The Annual International Mother’s Day Soirée is an inspiration from one of her series of stories she had written for The Statesman and The Times of India on the "Fabulous and Philanthropic Mothers of Houston."

"The mission behind this event is to bridge the gap between the ethnic and mainstream communities," explains Mukherjee. Each year, a dozen or less mothers of various ethnicities and professions, are honored to showcase diversity and celebrate motherhood.

Spotted celebrating the Soirée kick-off Derby style were: Toni Tate, Woodlands Chamber of Commerce CEO JJ Holie, Will Warren, Amber Khan, Yasmeen Raazi, Kemah Blair, Jesus Antonio Guerra, Walter Sassard, and Kostas Gotsoulias.

