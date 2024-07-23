It's 'Stupid Hot'
'Stupid Hot' Austin chicken chain tumbles into Memorial City
An Austin-based hot chicken restaurant has opened near Memorial City Mall. Tumble 22 is now serving chicken sandwiches, pie, and more at its third Houston-area location in the former Grub Burger Bar space at 10403 Katy Fwy Ste. 100.
Founded in 2017 as a food trailer by chef Harold Marmulstein, Tumble 22 serves all-natural chicken that’s raised in Texas. Available as a sandwich, tenders, or bone-in pieces, the chicken comes in one of six spice levels that range from “Wimpy” to “Stupid Hot.” The restaurant’s chicken is “tumbled 22 times” to ensure that it’s crispy, according to press materials.
The menu also includes Southern-inspired starters and sides such as deviled eggs, mac and cheese, and collard greens. Fries come plain or “dirty,” which means topped with cheese, hot chicken, and pickles. Tumble 22 further distinguishes itself from other hot chicken concepts by serving five different pies for dessert — apple, pecan, buttermilk, chocolate, and blueberry streusel.
Recent additions to the menu include a grilled chicken sandwich, more salads, and milkshakes. Monthly specials like this month’s Hot Hawaiian O.G. (boneless chicken thigh, caramelized pineapple, sliced jalapeño, slaw, and sriracha aioli) keep things interesting.
Adults will appreciate that Tumble 22 serves a full range of affordable cocktails, including $8 classics such as the margarita, paloma, and Moscow Mule as well as a $10 Bloody Mary. All the usual non-alcoholic options are also available.
"At Tumble 22, we pride ourselves on providing full-service dining with a smile and warm hospitality, all while keeping it family-friendly and affordably priced,” CEO Doug Thompson said. “We are thankful to our legendary staff, led by Ashley Vella at our new Memorial City location, who are dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience for every guest. We're excited to serve Houston with our award-winning chicken, pies, and shakes. And trust us, our margaritas are truly out of this world!"
Tumble 22 is only the latest new arrival in the Memorial area. In the last few months, the neighborhood has also welcomed Bar Bludorn, a tavern from the team behind Bludorn and Navy Blue; a second location of Montrose barbecue favorite The Pit Room; and Haywire, a Texas comfort food restaurant from the Dallas-based company behind Whiskey Cake and Sixty Vines. Next month should see the debut of Credence and Sidebar, two new concepts from Goode Co. Restaurants president Levi Goode.