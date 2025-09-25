The imminent arrival of fall’s first “cold front” (let’s be honest — we’ll take what we can get) signals the start of Houston’s fall festival season. Every weekend is loaded with opportunities to be outdoors, and that includes any number of food-related happenings.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up nine of the fall’s highest profile events. From staples that will draw thousands of food lovers to an intriguing newcomer that looks very promising, this list has something for every taste and every price point.
Iron Bartender
Thursday, September 25
This annual bash benefits The Periwinkle Foundation, which develops and provides programs for children, young adults, and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. After an initial round of judging, these are the finalists who will compete for the coveted title: Victor Navarro (Anvil), Stephanie Di Muria (Botanica), Drew Jerdan (Bad News Bar), Leonel Galvan (Cuchara). Christian Guadiana (Johnny’s Gold Brick), and Marc Estil (Reserve 101).
Photo courtesy of Southern Smoke Foundation
Tickets start at $75 for the tasting or $350 for a seated dinner with cocktail pairings by the finalists.
Chefs for Farmers
Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28
Named for the way it connects Houston chefs with Texas farms, this two-day event returns to Autry Park this weekend. Approximately 60 chefs — split between Saturday and Sunday — will serve bites. In additions, attendees can look forward to experiences such as:
Rosé Ranch – A garden-inspired space with curated pours and photo ops from sponsors.
Tailgate Experience – Beer pairings, lawn games, and football on the big screen, including the Texans vs. Titans game.
Texas Love – A celebration of barbecue traditions and regional flavors.
Artisan Alley – A market of local vendors.
Tickets for either Saturday or Sunday are priced at $145 for general admission and $195 for VIP. Attend both days for $249 or $349. Search Instagram for various influencers with discount codes.
Southern Smoke Festival
Saturday, October 4
Benefitting the Southern Smoke Foundation, which offers mental health services and emergency financial assistance to hospitality workers, the epic food festival returns to Discovery Green with a roster of more than 85 chefs and beverage professionals from across the country. As always, star pitmaster Aaron Franklin headlines the group, which also includes Paul Carmichael (Kabawa, New York), Wylie Dufresne (Stretch Pizza, New York), Tavel Bristol-Joseph (Canje, Austin), Ana Castro (Acamaya, New Orleans), Ashley Christensen (Poole’s Diner, Raleigh), Cassidee Dabney (The Barn at Blackberry Farm), (Billy Durney, Hometown BBQ, Brooklyn), and many others.
Attendees get access to bites and drinks from the participants, along with live entertainment, cookbook signings and more. VIP tickets are sold out, but a limited number of general admission tickets remain for $225.
James Beard Taste America
Wednesday, October 8
A group of 12 Houston chefs — many who are James Beard Award finalists or semifinalists — are teaming up for this event at the Post Oak Hotel. Led by Ope Amosu (ChòpnBlọk), a current member of the James Beard Foundation’s TasteTwenty class for chefs who have shown talent and leadership, the group also includes Emmanuel Chavez (Tatemó), Suu Khin (Burmalicious), and Top Chef winner Tristen Epps (Buboy). See the full menu here.
Tickets are priced at $175 for general admission and $225 for premier access that includes entering one hour earlier. Proceeds from the event benefit the foundation’s mission to champion a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving future for independent restaurants and the broader food system.
Taste of Atlas
Wednesday, October 8
Baltimore-based hospitality group Atlas Restaurants will bring together all three of Houston concepts for one special evening. Held at Azumi, the company’s Japanese restaurant in River Oaks District, attendees will have the opportunity to sample bites and drinks from Azumi, Loch Bar, and Marmo, along with a tuna cutting and live entertainment. Head to Loch Bar after for 50-percent off drinks for wristband wearers. Tickets are priced at $120 per person.
Rare Steak Festival
Thursday, October 23
As many as 30 Houston-area restaurants will serve bites featuring steak at this festival at the Post Houston. Tickets — priced at $145 for general admission, $200 for early entry, and $307 for VIP — include unlimited samples from the participating restaurants alongside cocktails and other sips from the event’s sponsors. A final list of participates will be announced soon.
Delicious Alchemy: 20th Anniversary Banquet
Monday, November 3
Recipe for Success will celebrate 20 years of teaching children about the importance of eating their vegetables with an epic meal that features 10 Houston chefs, including Ryan Pera (Colitvare), Lucas McKinney (Josephine’s), Dominick Lee (Augustine’s), along with retired chefs Claire Smith (Shade, Alice Blue) and Greg Martin (Bistro Menil). The event takes place in the gathering barn at Recipe for Success’ urban farm in South Houston. Tickets start at $2,500 per person with tables for four priced at $12,000.
Bites & Beyond Festival
Saturday, November 8
Making its debut this year, Bites & Beyond will offer a full day of food and music at Discovery Green. General admission tickets ($30) get attendees in the door, giving them access to food vendors, a craft market, and all of the day’s entertainment. VIPs ($134) get access to a tasting presented by the Houston Hospitality Alliance, along with a VIP entrance, dedicated restrooms, and a VIP lounge. Participating restaurants and bands are still TBA.
Urban Harvest Sunday Supper
Sunday, November 9
The organization behind Houston’s most popular farmers market has rounded up an all-star lineup for its annual fundraiser, which will be held at J-Bar-M Barbecue in EaDo. Participating chefs include Arash Kharat (J-Bar-M Barbecue), Bryan Caswell (Latuli), Felipe Riccio (March), Hilario Zamora (Zanti), Josh Sutcliff (55 Seventy), Marco Incerti (Tavola), Michael O’Connor (Doris Metropolitan), and Jane Wild (Jane and the Lion Bakehouse). Tickets start at $350 for individuals with tables of four starting at $3,000.