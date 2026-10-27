A Collab Made in Hevven
Bun B's burger joint and Meow Wolf collab on 2 limited time only specials
Just in time for its second anniversary, Meow Wolf Houston has partnered with Trill Burgers for two new food collabs: the Trill Wolf Burger and the Trill Billy.
First, the Trill Wolf Burger arrives at Trill Burgers from October 31 through November 14. Available at all four locations, the burger features two all-beef smashed patties with house-made jalapeno ranch, fried onion strings, American cheese, Cowboix Hevvven dijon slaw, and a pretzel bun. The burger arrives in a custom-designed combo box featuring Burger Vandel, an illustrated character created by artist Nicole Guerra for the collaboration.
“This might be our most ambitious burger to date,” Bun B said in a statement. “It’s a trippy thing to look at. And if you go into their building, you will definitely see a lot of trippy things in their immersive art exhibit. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this collaboration to life.”
Patrons who purchase a Trill Wolf Burger can also receive $10 off up to six Meow Wolf tickets via a QR code included with the purchase. The burger will be available at Trill Burgers’ Montrose, Spring, Missouri City, and Westheimer locations.
The second part of the collaboration takes place at Meow Wolf's bar and restaurant, Cowboix Hevven.
Located within the immersive art exhibit Radio Tave, Cowboix Hevven pays homage to Texas dive bars with interactive elements and characters. From November 9 through November 25, or while supplies last, the menu will feature the Trill Billy, a hot dog inspired by Trill Burgers.
Bun B Easter eggs will also be hidden throughout Radio Tave, bringing together the Houston rapper's world and the exhibit's fictional setting.
“Since opening Radio Tave two years ago, we’ve been committed to celebrating Houston’s creative community with the people who make this city special,” said Garret Heinrich, Meow Wolf’s director of marketing and sales. “It’s an honor to team up with Bun B and Trill Burgers, two names that mean so much to Houston. We’ve had a lot of fun bringing our worlds together, and we can’t wait for people to see what we’ve cooked up.”
Beyond the food, the partnership includes two art activations featuring Meow Wolf contributing artists at Trill Burgers locations. SHOKKA will host a live activation at the Missouri City location on November 6 at noon, followed by Neon Thrash at the Spring location on November 8 at noon. Both artists will create an original 3-by-4-foot canvas inspired by the collaboration, with community members invited to participate and create their own pieces to take home.
“Collaborating with a creative destination like Meow Wolf Houston has been an amazing experience for the Trill Burgers team,” Bun B said. “In the same way that we like to represent Houston culture when you walk in our doors, Meow Wolf does the same at their location in the heart of Fifth Ward. You see a lot of Houston representation in the artwork at Radio Tave, and they want to make sure that they’re connected to the community like we are.”