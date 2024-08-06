Fortunate Son
2 new Memorial restaurants open with fire-roasted fare and classic cocktails
The wait is almost over for the restaurants Levi Goode describes as his first solo album. Best known as the president of Goode Company Restaurants, the veteran Houston chef and restaurateur will unveil Credence and Sidebar, the first two establishments under his own name, on Tuesday, August 20.
Briefly, the two restaurants are described as follows:
- Credence: a South Texas ranch-inspired upscale restaurant devoted to regional American fare prepared with live fire
- Sidebar: a reservation-only, retro-inspired steakhouse and cocktail bar devoted to classic American fare.
At Credence, diners may look for dishes such as a fire-roasted seafood tower and Gulf snapper with trout roe that’s cooked on the restaurant’s hearth. An extensive raw bar will feature dishes such as crab claws and tuna tartare. At brunch, look for Southern classics like shrimp and grits.
Gulf crab claws will be on the menu at Credence.Photo by Brian Kennedy
Sidebar will feature classic cocktails such as a martini with a sidecar (naturally), multiple variations on the Old Fashioned, and a seasonal Pimm’s Cup. It will pair those drinks with dry-aged steaks, caviar, oysters, and other luxurious fare.
Both restaurants will feature tableside service for salads, entrees, and desserts, joining a new trend that’s on display at establishments such as Toca Madera, Turner’s Cut, and The Marigold Club.
Tableside duck, anyone?Photo by Brian Kennedy
Located at The McKinley at Memorial City luxury high-rise, the two new establishments are a step up in luxury, refinement, and price from the mostly family friendly offerings Goode Co is known for with concepts such as Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, Goode Co. Barbeque, and Goode Co. Seafood — all of which have Memorial-area locations. Press materials go into extensive detail about each restaurant’s design, which was led by the Houston office of global architecture and design firm Gensler.
For example, Credence is defined by the arches that form its double barrel-vaulted ceiling. Details include penny tile, brass inlays, wood floors, antique rugs, and locally made table tops. Sidebar is described as “edgy yet intimate” (seriously) with artwork from photographer Patty Carroll’s “Anonymous Woman” series.
The "edgy yet intimate" dining room of Sidebar.Photo by Brian Kennedy
“The design of Credence and Sidebar is inspired by Levi Goode’s storytelling abilities,” Gensler’s Doug Detiveaux said in a statement. “As we listened to him recount his experiences, we intentionally crafted each space with a specific purpose and personality that is reflective of Levi’s refined tastes and adventurous spirit. The spaces showcase his desire to create a comfortable and down-to-earth experience accented by high design and luxurious materials.”
When Goode announced the concepts last year, he explained the difference between his personal brand and the restaurants established by his father, legendary Houston restaurateur Jim Goode.
“The key difference is the Levi Goode brand is filtered through my personal tastes, travels, experiences, memories — as a fifth-generation Texan, an outdoorsman, a chef, a lover of people coming together around good food, drink and music,” he wrote in an email. “It’s a way for me to flex my creative muscle and take the Goode Co. mission and values into the wild and off the beaten path. We’re both headed the same direction, but if Goode Co.’s route is a paved highway, mine’s a dirt road — expect a few more bumps, turns, and surprises along the way.”
While the idea of a dirt road seems somewhat incongruous as the inspiration for a restaurant that touts its selection of allocated champagnes, Credence and Sidebar should be a welcome addition to the Memorial area’s recent boom of new restaurants. In the last several months, the area has welcomed a wide array of new concepts, including a second location of Montrose barbecue favorite The Pit Room, Texas comfort food restaurant Haywire, an outpost of Austin-based pizzeria Via 313, and, most prominently, Aaron Bludorn’s tavern-inspired restaurant Bar Bludorn.
Reservations for both establishments will go live on Thursday, August 8 via Open Table.