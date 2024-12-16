moves like jagger(s)
Texas Roadhouse plans first Houston-area outpost of its casual burger spot
Texas Roadhouse has revealed the first Houston-area location of Jaggers, its fast casual sister concept. Construction is expected to begin soon at Katy’s Grand Morton Town Center, a shopping center location on the Grand Parkway just north of I-10.
Described by Texas Roadhouse founder, the late Kent Taylor, as “What if Chick-fil-A and Five Guys got married and had a kid,” Jaggers serves burgers, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and salads. Affordable prices are part of its appeal, with the standard "Crazy Good Cheeseburger" priced around $7 and a Bacon Avocado Burger priced just over $9.
First opened in Noblesville, Indiana in 2014, the growing chain recently launched its 13th store in North Carolina, Forbes reports.
Expected to open in early summer 2025, the Katy location will occupy approximately 3,900 square feet. A drive-thru will allow for efficient processing of to-go orders.
Jaggers joins two other burger-focused concepts at Grand Morton — Pincho Burgers + Kebabs, the Miami-based restaurant that also has a location near Memorial City Mall, and Texas fast food favorite Whataburger. The center is also home to Bubba’s 33, another Texas Roadhouse concept that’s centered around pizza, wings, and pasta.
“It’s always exciting to get a new-to-market brand for a development” Josh Friedlander, executive for Houston-based commercial real estate developer, said in a statement. “Jaggers will be a strong addition to Grand Morton’s dining options.”