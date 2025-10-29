stand up for tacos
Growing Houston street-style taqueria rolls into Montrose this week
Proceed carefully on lower Westheimer this weekend. A line of taco lover may cause a bit of a traffic jam.
That’s because Houston’s third location of The Taco Stand will make its debut at 6 am on Thursday, October 30. First announced last year, it’s the third location of the restaurant that’s operated by restaurateur Shawn Bermudez and chef Matthew Pak, who are also the duo behind The Burger Joint, shaved ice concept Happy Go Lucky, and the upcoming pizzeria The Pizza Place.
Located in a converted apartment building at 1503 Westheimer Rd, the 2,100-square-foot restaurant also includes a 1,000-square-foot patio that looks onto Westheimer. It utilizes the restaurant’s familiar green-and-white color scheme throughout and features a drive through lane for convenient to-go ordering.
“We’re excited to bring The Taco Stand to Montrose and to continue growing in the communities that have supported our concepts,” Bermudez said in a statement. “This space reflects the same casual, welcoming energy that our guests love, with the added convenience of a drive-thru and a great Westheimer facing patio.”
Like its siblings in the Heights and Webster, the new Taco Stand will serve street-style tacos for both dine-in and to-go from 6 am until midnight daily. Tacos come with a range of fillings that include meaty options such as pastor, carnitas, carne asada, and barbacoa, as well as seafood options including shrimp and fish, and a number of vegan and vegetarian choices. They're wrapped in housemade corn or flour tortillas and paired with five different salsas: everything from a mild red table salsa to a smokey chile de arbol to fiery jalapeño and habanero-based options.
All of its taco fillings are also available as a burrito, quesadilla, or bowl. In addition to its lunch and dinner menu, the Taco Stand serves breakfast tacos daily.
Both the restaurant’s frozen margaritas and canned cocktails use 100 percent blue agave tequila. Other beverage choices include agua frescas, Mexican and domestic beers, and sodas.
Next up, the duo will bring The Burger Joint to a new location near Rice Village in early 2026 followed by opening both a new Burger Joint and a new Taco Stand near Memorial City Mall. The Pizza Place will follow later in 2026.