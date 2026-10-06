Southern Smoke recap
Houston hospitality nonprofit's celebrity chef festival raises $2 million
The annual Southern Smoke Festival reached another milestone in 2026. Held at Discovery Green on Sunday, August 4, the event raised $2 million in support of the Southern Smoke Foundation’s mission to provide emergency assistance and mental health services to hospitality workers nationwide.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what you did tonight,” SSF co-founder Chris Shepherd said on stage as he revealed the donation total. “Two million dollars. Two million dollars to help people in the food and beverage industry at a time of crisis and to provide access to no-cost mental healthcare. You guys did this today!”
The even is a $300,000 improvement over the $1.7 million that the event raised in 2025. The foundation grants approximately $180,000 every two weeks — or roughly the same amount of money the inaugural Southern Smoke Festival raised way back in 2015.
“Every year I think I know what this day is going to feel like, and every year this community shows up bigger and better than ever before,” SSF executive director and co-founder Lindsey Brown said in a statement. “Two million dollars means more workers receive critical funds when an accident or a diagnosis knocks them off their feet, and more members of our community get to sit down with a counselor without worrying about the bill. That’s the whole point. To every guest who showed up, chef who flew in, every bartender who poured, and partner who supported us at Discovery Green this weekend: thank you. We felt it.”
Part of what makes Southern Smoke so special is the sheer level of culinary talent that makes the journey to Houston every year. From chefs featured on Netflix’s documentary series Chef’s Table (Chris Bianco) to James Beard Award winners — everyone from pitmaster Aaron Franklin to lauded Southern chef Ashley Christensen and two of Houston’s newest honorees, Jun chef-owners Henry Lu and Evelyn Garcia — to a whole section devoted to Food & Wine magazine’s newest Best New Chef honorees, diners were so spoiled for choice that Paul Carmichael, chef of Kabawa, rated by the New York Times as the city’s’ No. 1 restaurant, barely had a line at all.
Picking a favorite dish is almost impossible. Franklin’s brisket remains a popular choice, as was Bianco’s grilled prosciutto. Houston-based talent represented itself well, with lamb from Coltivare chef Ryan Pera, crab gumbo from Latuli chef Bryan Caswell, and a riff on a McRib from Feges BBQ as just some of standouts. Chefs Kent Domas and Seth Siegel-Gardner served smoked porchetta from a massive live-fire grill, while the team from Goodnight Hospitality also sweated over a grill from their lamb skewers.
Those who stepped up to VIP received a number of perks, including a private bar staffed from James Beard Award winner Alba Huerta (Julep), a cold seafood bar from Ryan Prewitt and Nicole Mills (Pêche Seafood Grill, New Orleans), and mini-omakase from chef Hori-san of Sushi Horiuchi, the six-seat omakase counter that’s arguably Houston’s toughest reservation.
In between bites, attendees could sip on an array of alcoholic and spirit-free drinks provided by sponsors Stella Artois, Tito’s, Athletic Brewing, Saint Arnold, nütrl, Lalo, Acqua Panna, and S. Pellegrino.
A select group of chefs conducted cooking demonstrations, while others signed cookbooks at a table hosted by Third Ward bookstore Kindred Stories. In addition to bringing beer, Saint Arnold served up weddings and vow renewals for interested couples. Other sponsors included presenting sponsor, Sysco; VIP and automobile partner, Lexus; hotel partner, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston; and Resy, credit card, payment platform, and reservation booking platform partner; and more.
Shepherd and Brown recognized Goodnight with a Southern Smoke Hall of Flame award for their years of support. Partners June Rodil, Felipe Riccio, and Austin Waiter accepted the award on the company’s behalf.
The 2026 edition will be hard to top, but Brown and Shepherd continue to raise the bar for what’s easily Houston’s best food event of the year.