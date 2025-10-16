turtle power
Staple Houston diner and Shaboozey star in new F1-themed TV commercial
One of Houston’s favorite diners is the setting for a new commercial. Eagle-eyed viewers will recognize the Westheimer location of House of Pies in the clip for Visa Cash App.
The commercial stars country star Shaboozey and comedian Caleb Pressley. Over a meal that includes pancakes and a sandwich — no word on whether they also grabbed a slice of Bayou Goo — the two entertainers discuss Pressley’s attempt to adopt Shaboozey’s signature tortoise shell look. In the end, the singer pays the bill with his tortoise shell prepaid CashApp Via card.
Here’s the commercial, which will air nationally alongside Sunday’s United States Grand Prix that will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
The commercial’s Houston setting isn’t included in the final shot, as both Shaboozey and Pressley look out to a desert landscape where both a horse and the CashApp-sponsored Red Bull F1 car are parked outside.
“Having Visa, Shaboozey, and Caleb Pressley stop by to film a nationwide commercial was one of the most fun and exciting events we have ever had in the history of House of Pies,” owner George Khalef said in a statement. “Our Westheimer location literally turned into a Hollywood set for a day. We had such a great time hosting everybody. It’s an experience our staff will never forget, and we look forward to having more commercials filmed at our locations in the future!”
Of course, Shaboozey is no stranger to Houston. The singer was present when Post Malone left a Houston waitress a $20,000 tip.