Savoir faire
French-trained Houston chef revives shuttered Heights restaurant
A veteran Houston chef is reviving a well-located Heights restaurant. Savoir will reopen under the leadership of chef Jose Hernandez.
The chef is a well-known figure on Houston’s culinary scene. A veteran of restaurants such as Triniti, Etoile, and Berg Hospitality, Hernandez earned acclaim for Lucinne, a restaurant at the since-closed Hotel Alessandra. In 2022, he acquired downtown French restaurant Brasserie du Parc from Etoile owners Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui.
Chef Jose Hernandez is reopening Savoir. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Hernandez tells CultureMap that he enjoyed his visits to Savoir and was sad when it closed in March. When he was approached about operating the restaurant, he decided to take it on.
Rather than the French fare he’s known for at Brasserue du Parc, Hernandez plans to serve the Mediterranean-style cuisine that Savoir was known for. That includes both house-made pastas and pizzas.
Savoir will begin a quiet soft opening this week with a limited menu while Hernandez completes hiring a new staff to operate the restaurant. Plans for Patton’s, Savoir’s companion, speakeasy-style steakhouse, are still being finalized.
A grand opening date and regular hours will be announced soon.