New speakeasy-style steakhouse sizzles in Heights favorite restaurant

The Heights boasts no shortage of new dining options — take Ken Bridge’s just-opened Korean barbecue restaurant Mapojeong Galbijin. But save for the arrival of star-studded smokehouse Loro, the area has seen a dearth of meaty destinations, carnivores complain.

Veteran restaurateur Brian Doke, who owns and operates Savoir, the popular, New American spot in The Heights (1344 Yale St.), is hoping to change that with Patton’s, his new “speakeasy”-style steakhouse. Nestled Savoir’s familiar, L-shaped hideaway behind the bar, the 38-seat Patton’s is set to open on Friday, March 11.

Guests will be led through Savoir and the wine cellar and into Patton’s, which will encompass some 1,500 square feet and also include six additional seats at the bar. Patton’s will be appointed with an old-world aesthetic; ornate chandeliers, dark chairs, and plush leather banquets set the scene against live jazz performances for that steakhouse je ne sais quoi.

As for executive chef Eric Johnson’s menu, diners can expect classic steakhouse starters such as a Waldorf Salad, shrimp cocktail, tuna tartare, and Beef Carpaccio.

Main course offerings include a ribeye, wagyu, filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, and New York strip — all sourced from Gable Cattle Company in Colorado, per a press release. For those who prefer surf to the turf, seabass serves as a fresh seafood option.

And for those looking to get saucy, Patton’s will accompany meaty and fish dishes with béarnaise, bordelaise, house “A1”, au poivre, and chimichurri options.

Meanwhile, to elevate the experience, the speakeasy meat spot will also offer table-side service. On the cocktail side, libations include vintages from Savoir’s extensive wine list and speakeasy-worthy classic cocktails exclusive to Patton’s like The Bandito, a Fig-Infused Mule, and a signature Patton’s Gin & Tonic.

Doke isn’t done yet. Fresh off this Patton’s announcement, he has revealed plans to open a new patio cocktail bar concept later this spring directly across the street from Savoir, in the former TAQO Mexican Kitchen.

“Houston has always had an affinity for steakhouses, and the city has no shortage of premiere steakhouses,” said Doke in a statement. “However, that doesn’t include The Heights even though the neighborhood has morphed into one of the most dynamic restaurant scenes in Houston. At Patton’s, we will offer the prime cuts of steak that Houstonians love and serve them up in a one-of-a-kind, intimate space that is wholly unique.”

---

Patton’s; 1344 Yale St.; Hours: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 5 pm-10 pm; pre-dinner cocktails Tuesday–Friday from 1 pm-5 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays 3 pm-5 pm. Reservations strongly recommended; call 346-802-2842 or visit savoirhouston.com.