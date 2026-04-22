adios for now
Mole-obsessed Mexican restaurant sets closing date for Kirby location
The ongoing saga of Houston Mexican restaurant Picos has taken another turn. The restaurant will close its current location on August 30, 2026.
In a lengthy message posted to Facebook, chef-owner Arnaldo Richards says that the property at 3601 Kirby Dr. has been sold to developers for a future high-rise project. He and his family continue to search for a new location that will allow the restaurant to continue operating, although so far the search hasn’t produced any results.
“My family and I want to emphasize that this is not a goodbye, but rather a transition as we work to secure the right location for the next chapter of our family legacy. Our goal was to move seamlessly to a new space without interruption; however, that timeline depends on securing and remodeling the right location,” Richards writes.
Richards opened the first location of Picos in Southwest Houston in 1984, quickly earning a following for serving dishes inspired by Mexico’s seven regions. In particular, fans hailed the restaurant’s different moles, enchiladas, and other flavorful fare. It also served its signature shaker margaritas — made with freshly squeezed lime juice and good tequila — at a time when many restaurants still used sweet and sour mix.
In 2014, Picos reininvented itself by moving to its current location at 3601 Kirby Drive. The expansive location featured an all-new interior with design elements imported from Mexico, a dedicated bar area, and a private dining room stocked with spirit lockers which the restaurant’s most loyal customers could stock with the favorite bottles.
Richards first announced the restaurant would close in August 2025. After an enthusiastic response, Richards delayed the closure until this year.
Thankfully, fans have plenty of time to make their final visits to Picos, including for holidays such as Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.