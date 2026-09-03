flipping out
Affordable Texas burger joint reaches major milestone for inner loop store
Austin-based burger joint P. Terry’s Burger Stand provided an important update on its first inner loop location. In a post shared on social media on Wednesday, September 2, James Overton, construction manager for P. Terry’s, shows that the site at 4815 Katy Fwy has been cleared and is ready for building to begin.
“If you’re driving by soon, you may see a brand new P. Terry’s pop up overnight,” Overton says in the clip. “We’re incredibly excited to bring P. Terry’s into the heart of Houston.”
First announced last year, the new location at the intersection of Durham Dr. and the Katy Fwy will be the restaurant’s first inner loop outpost and fifth Houston-area store. It is expected to open in early 2027.
Founded in 2005, P. Terry’s has built a devoted following for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant is known for its high quality ingredients such as hormone-free Black Angus beef, Idaho potatoes, and cage-free eggs. Prices are affordable, with a single-patty cheeseburger starting at $3.65.
P. Terry'sP. Terry's is opening near the Heights. P. Terry's Burger Stand/Facebook
Inner loopers with a taste for P. Terry’s Burger Stand will eventually be able to satisfy their cravings without leaving their geographic safe space. The Austin-based fast food restaurant announced it will open a location near the Heights in 2027.
Located at 4815 Katy Fwy., the restaurant will feature a double-drive-thru lane and the brand’s signature retro design. It will be the fifth P. Terry’s to open in the Houston area.
Founded in 2005, P. Terry’s has built a devoted following for its burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant is known for its high quality ingredients such as hormone-free Black Angus beef, Idaho potatoes, and cage-free eggs. Prices are affordable, with a single-patty cheeseburger starting at $3.65.
The company made a splash earlier this summer when it announced it would transition into an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), giving its workers a stake in the company through an independent trust. Employees with at least two years of tenure are also eligible for profit sharing.
P. Terry’s opened its first Houston-area location in 2024 in Richmond. The restaurant recently debuted in the Village Green at Bridgeland Central development in Cypress.