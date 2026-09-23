seven nation army
Chinatown's AYCE sushi spot rolls into Midtown with late night DJs
Midtown diners will soon have a new option for all-you-can-eat sushi. Seven Sushi & Robata has claimed the former Beer Market/D’Alba Cafe space (3304 Milam) for a new location that will open later this year.
Like the original in Chinatown’s Dun Huang Plaza that opened in November 2025, the new Seven Sushi & Robata will be open for lunch and dinner daily with a tiered pricing structure of $22 at lunch, along with two choices at dinner — a $37 “core” offering and a $57 premium menu that adds items such as bluefin tuna, salmon belly, Korean galbi, Hawaiian ribeye, and an otoro hand roll. Supplementing the sushi, Seven’s robata offerings will include teriyaki chicken thigh, chicken gizzards chicken hearts,grilled miso beef, pork belly, chicken wings, and seasonal vegetables.
Where the Midtown location will set itself apart is in its design. Pitched to Midtown residents and revelers, husband-and-wife owners Grace and Leo Xia have initiated a comprehensive renovation that’s centered around an indoor-outdoor bar that will serve both the dining room and a covered patio.
The Midtown location will also stay open later than the original — until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2 am on Friday and Saturday. Weekends will also feature “Seven After Dark,” with DJs and a late-night menu of shareable dishes, skewers, and Japanese-inspired bar bites.
“Midtown has a completely different energy, especially at night,” Leo Xia said in a statement. “We didn’t want to simply build another all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant. We wanted to create a place where the food is strong enough to be the reason you come, but the cocktails, music and energetic setting give you a reason to stay. It’s designed to move naturally from lunch and dinner into a more livelier late-night experience.”
Seven builds on the Xias' success with their Chinese concept Duck & Bao and Hongdae 33, an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue that’s also in Dun Huang Plaza.
“Building a new restaurant isn’t as intimidating as it once was, because I’ve learned how to communicate the vision more clearly to our teams and our guests,” Leo Xia added. “We never stop learning or thinking about how we can offer guests more unique experiences. At Seven, quality sushi is the foundation, but the service, drinks, atmosphere and location all come together to create the full effect.”